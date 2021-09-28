Ola Electric Scooters – How To Get Repairs Without Service Centres

Ola Electric is currently selling its scooters online via home delivery, and aftersales support will also be offered at customers’ homes through online booking

Ola Electric recently entered the Indian two-wheeler market with two electric scooters – S1 and S1 Pro. The EVs got a massively positive response from new buyers, and the manufacturer sold scooters worth over Rs. 1,100 crore in just two days after sales commenced. Due to the enormous demand, Ola Electric has temporarily stopped sales, although bookings are still open.

Interestingly, Ola has decided to go the home delivery route; all Ola Electric scooters will be delivered to the buyers directly, and there are currently no dedicated dealerships across the country. However, there are no service centres either. This has a lot of people puzzled, as they keep wondering how will the manufacturer offer aftermarket support, including maintenance and repairs.

Well, the answer is quite simple. Just like the scooters, the aftersales services will be home delivered as well. This isn’t too bold a move, as manufacturers like Royal Enfield also offer a similar service. To book home service for the e-scooters, buyers have to use the manufacturer’s official app. A technician, called “Ola Champion”, will be assigned and the estimated time of arrival will be shown on the app.

Ola’s e-scooters get a predictive AI maintenance feature, which provides alerts to users for maintenance or repairs on their smartphones. The predictive AI also allows users to seek maintenance only when necessary, and not after a pre-determined period as with other manufacturers. If services cannot be provided at home, the company will pick the scooter up and drop it back after the repairs are done.

That said, Ola Electric is working on setting up offline experience centres across India. The company wishes to have an experience centre in almost every city in the coming months, which will help potential buyers check the scooter out in real life instead of just online.

Ola S1 and S1 Pro are priced at Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,29,999 respectively, excluding state subsidies on EVs. In Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, etc., the prices are lower. The sale of Ola Electric scooters will commence again on November 1, 2021. However, considering the overwhelming response the company got the first time, the next sales window might not last long!