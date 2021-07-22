Ola Electric Scooter To Be Available In 10 Colour Options, Launch Soon

Ola’s first electric scooter is expected to hit the Indian market in the coming days, and the manufacturer continues to reveal new details about it

Ola Electric is all set to launch its first electric scooter in India very soon. Bookings have already commenced, and the manufacturer has received an overwhelming response, raking in over 1 lakh bookings within just 24 hours! Ahead of its launch, the company continues to reveal new details about the scooter via teasers.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, recently took to Twitter to reveal the different colour options of the upcoming e-scooter. There will be a total of ten paint options on offer, although the teaser only showcases eight of these – Yellow, Sky Blue, Grey, Red, Pink, Dark Blue, Black, and White. We expect all remaining details to be available very soon.

Ola Electric’s upcoming e-scooter will come loaded with plenty of premium features, like all-LED lighting, telescopic front suspension, front disc brake, a fully digital instrument cluster (with cloud-based connectivity), keyless entry, etc. The vehicle is expected to be available in two trims – S1 and S1 Pro – with the latter likely being the long-range variant.

A revolution in ten colours, just like you asked! What's your colour? I wanna know!

The vehicle will have a simple but chic design, which is sure to attract urban audiences. Other than that, the manufacturer claims that the scooter will offer best-in-class underseat storage, good enough for two open face helmets. It is also expected to offer a segment-leading riding range, fast charging, and swappable batteries.

The technical specifications of the vehicle are currently under wraps. However, the manufacturer did reveal that this upcoming e-scooter can charge from 0 to 50 per cent in just 18 minutes via fast charging, which will be good enough for a range of up to 75 km. Ola will also set up a hyper charging network across the nation in the coming years, consisting of around 1 lakh charging points in 400 cities across the country.

The forthcoming Ola Electric scooter is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of Ather 450X, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak EV in the Indian market.