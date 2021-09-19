Ola Electric Scooter State-Wise Subsidies & Price List

Here, we have detailed the state-wise subsidies on offer on Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro, along with their current prices all over India

Ola Electric entered the e-scooter market in India last month, with the launch of the S1 and S1 Pro. The manufacturer recently started the sale of the scooters officially, and the sales figures are extremely impressive, to say the least. Thanks to government subsidies on EVs, Ola’s electric scooters are priced quite competitively.

The base price of Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro is Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,29,999, respectively. After different state subsidies, the prices become even more tempting. The government of Gujarat is offering a subsidy of Rs. 20,000 on these scooters, the highest among all states in India.

In Delhi, the subsidy ranges from Rs. 14,900 to Rs. 19,850, while in Rajasthan, the same is worth a little over Rs. 10,000. Maharashtra govt is offering benefits of Rs. 5,000 for Ola Electric scooters, but an additional subsidy of Rs. 15,000 is available for buyers who purchase the e-scooters before 31st December 2021.

Ola Electric scooters have impressive technical specifications. The S1 comes with a 2.98 kWh battery pack, while the S1 Pro gets a larger 3.97 kWh battery pack. Both scooters get an 8.5 kW electric motor, and the claimed riding range is 121 km on the S1 and 181 km on the S1 Pro. A reverse drive mode is available as standard on both scooters.

There are riding modes on offer as well – Normal and Sports on S1 and Normal, Sports, and Hyper on S1 Pro. Features on offer include a 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, navigation, keyless access, hill-hold assist, and cruise control. Connected features are available as well, like geofencing, live location tracking, anti-theft alert, etc.

Ola Electric scooters price list State Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric S1 Pro Delhi Rs. 85,099 Rs. 1,10,149 Gujarat Rs. 79,999 Rs. 1,09,999 Maharashtra Rs. 94,999 Rs. 1,24,999 Rajasthan Rs. 89,968 Rs. 1,19,138 All other states Rs. 99,999 Rs. 1,29,999

Thanks to the attractive prices and brilliant features on offer, Ola Electric’s sales figures have been sky-high. The manufacturer had stated that at peak, around four scooters were sold every second! Sale of Ola Electric scooters has temporarily been halted due to the overwhelming response, but bookings remain open via the Ola app.