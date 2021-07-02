Ola Electric Scooter Revealed Showing Design & Large Under Storage Space

Ola Electric is all set to launch its new electric scooter in the country. It will be the key rival to Ather Energy’s 450X.

Electric vehicles are said to be the new way forward. On the same note, one of the biggest cab aggregators in the country ‘Ola’ has finally shared a glimpse of its much-anticipated electric scooter. The 2-wheeler’s video has been shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Cabs. The video showcases how the scooter will look and perform on the road.

Bhavish shared the video with a caption reading as, “Goes 0-60 faster than you can read this tweet! Ready or not, a revolution is coming!” Well, it’s pretty clear that the upcoming electric scooter from Ola Cabs will be a zippy one. The electric scooter is likely to be introduced to the masses by the end of this month.

Prices for the Ola scooter are assumed to be in the range of around Rs. 1 lakh. Post-launch, it will compete with Ather Energy’s 450X. With an expected range of around 150 km on a single charge, the Ola Scooter will have a top speed of 90 kmph.

Ola will sell it along with a wall charger that’ll be a simple plug n play unit. Moreover, Ola will be setting up a dense charging network to help the owners with the absence of charging stations around the cities. A total of 100 cities will be covered in this exercise with the installation of over 5,000 fast-charging stations.

According to Ola, these fast-charging stations will have the capability to juice the scooter’s battery with a 50 per cent charge in just 18 minutes. Interestingly, the 18 minutes of charge will offer a range of around 75 km. Like the rivals, the Ola electric scooter will feature a TFT LCD unit for the instrument console. It will come bundled with new-age connected features, which will work in conjunction with the Ola Electric app.

The prime focus of Ola Cabs with the introduction of this electric scooter is to offer more accessible and sustainable connected transportation. The electric scooter will be produced at the brand’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Ola has invested over 2,400 Crores for this unit, and it will be the world’s production unit for electric two-wheelers.