Ola Electric Scooter Launching Very Soon – 5 Things To Know

Here, we have stated the top five things that you should know about Ola Electric and its upcoming electric scooter

Ola Electric has opened bookings for its first electric scooter in India, for a token amount of Rs. 499. Although the e-scooter is yet to launch in our market, the anticipation for it is quite high. The manufacturer has teased a few details about the vehicle, and a few speculations about it are floating around the internet as well.

If you’re curious about this forthcoming EV, then keep reading ahead! Here, we have detailed five things that you should know about Ola Electric and its first electric scooter.

1. Specifications

The exact technical specifications of the electric scooter haven’t been revealed yet, but it will offer fast charging. As per the manufacturer, the scooter would be able to charge from 0 to 50 per cent in just 18 minutes, which would translate to a range of 75 km. Ola also claims that its forthcoming e-scooter will have a class-leading range, which we’re hoping would be around 150 km on a full charge.

2. Features

The upcoming Ola e-scooter will offer plenty of impressive features, like LED lighting, telescopic front suspension, alloy wheels, front disc brake, a fully digital instrument cluster (with cloud-based connectivity), and app-based keyless access. It will also have segment-leading boot space, capable of swallowing two open-faced helmets.

3. Expected price

The official price list is slated to be revealed in the coming days. We expect the e-scooter to have a starting price of Rs. 1 lakh, and upon launch, it will compete with the likes of Ather 450X, TVS iQube, and Bajaj Chetak in the Indian market.

4. Biggest two-wheeler plant in the world

Ola Electric had previously announced that it is investing Rs. 2,400 crore into the construction of its manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, which will be spread across 500 acres. The first phase of this ‘Futurefactory’ is almost complete, with the manufacturing capacity stated to be around 2 million. The company plans to ramp up production to 10 million units by the end of next year.

5. Future prospects

Ola has rather ambitious plans for the future, as evident by its massive Futurefactory, and we will likely see more launches from the brand very soon. Also, the company had previously stated that it is also planning to start operations overseas by the end of this fiscal year, in countries like France, Italy, Germany, UK, Spain, etc.