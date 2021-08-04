Ola Electric Scooter Launching This Independence Day

The upcoming electric scooter from Ola Electric might go on sale from August 15 at an expected starting price of Rs. 1 lakh, ex-showroom

Ola Electric’s upcoming Series S electric scooter has gained a lot of momentum on the booking registers, even before the launch date was announced. Well, the brand is yet to confirm the launch date officially. But Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Electric, recently tweeted that the brand is planning to launch its electric scooter on August 15.

The upcoming e-scooter from Ola managed to grab more than a lakh pre-orders on the first day itself. As of now, the manufacturer has not confirmed the exact number of pre-bookings received for the scooter. It can be booked via Ola Electric’s official website for a sum of Rs. 499. The electric scooter is likely to retail at a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 1.2 lakh.

The scooter will be sold in a total of 10 colour options. Recent pictures of the scooter reveal its TFT LCD dashboard that shows an 87 per cent charge in the battery. Furthermore, the distance to empty readout shows 122 km remaining range. As a result, it can be assumed that the scooter will have a range of approximately 150 km.

Moreover, Ola will reportedly be selling the electric scooter in three variants. The entry-level trim will come with a 2 kW motor with a top speed of 45 kmph only. The next variant on offer is likely to get a 4 kW motor to boast of an increased top speed of 70 kmph. The range-topping variant will have a top whack of 95 kmph with a 7 kW motor.

Charging the Ola Electric scooter will take nearly 5 hours when charged via wall socket. However, the time would reduce drastically when using Ola’s hyper charging station. Charging from 0 to 50 per cent would only take around 18 minutes.

While Ola’s electric scooter dons a neat design with a minimalistic theme, it will be a feature-loaded offering. The scooter will come with 4G connectivity to offer numerous connectivity functions. In fact, it will get a keyless ignition system. Once launched, Ola Electic’s Series S range will rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X in the Indian market.