Ola Electric Scooter Bookings Open In India For Just Rs. 499

Ola electric scooter will be “priced aggressively” and its features list along with official prices will be revealed in the coming days

Ola Electric has today officially announced the commencement of the reservations for its first zero-emission scooter in the domestic market. The bookings are open today and interested folks can reserve the scooter online at olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of just Rs. 499 and the deliveries will be prioritised based on the booking time.

The ride-hailing company has some bold claims with its electric scooter and is said to have “class-leading speed, unprecedented range, the biggest bootspace as well as advanced technology”. A few days ago, the electric scooter was revealed in a video as it was ridden around the city of Bengaluru by the brand’s Chairman & Group CEO.

The under storage capacity of the eco-friendly scooter can be clearly seen in the video as it can accommodate two full-size helmets under the seat. As for the overall scooter itself, it is based on the Netherlands-based Etergo Appscooter, which was acquired by Ola a while ago and it does not appear to have any visual changes in its Ola avatar.

Ola has confirmed that it will be “priced aggressively to make it widely accessible” as prices and features will be revealed in the coming days. On the commencement of bookings, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola said,

“India’s EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at Ola, we are proud to lead this charge,”

The electrified scooter has already won the IHS Markit Innovation award at CES and the German Design Award. It will be manufactured at the Ola Futurefactory, which is claimed to be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory, located in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Spread across 500 acres, it will act as the production hub for all Ola Electric two-wheelers and it has a full capacity of rolling out 10 million units annually.

The first phase will see two million units produced and recently Ola Electric signed a financing agreement with Bank of Baroda spanning ten years for 100 million USD.