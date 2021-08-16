Ola Electric S1 Vs Honda Activa 6G – Specifications Comparison

Check out our on-paper comparison of the newly launched Ola S1 e-scooter with the extremely popular Honda Activa 6G

Ola Electric has finally entered the e-scooter market in India, with the launch of the S1 and S1 Pro. This electric scooter pair has created is a lot of buzz in the market, and the manufacturer has received well over 1 lakh bookings already! However, can it be a practical alternative to Honda Activa, which is currently the best-selling scooter in the Indian market?

Here, we compare the specification of the Ola S1 and Honda Activa 6G, to see if the electric scooter has a significant advantage over its IC-engined rival.

Design and dimensions

Ola Electric has employed a sleek and classy design philosophy for the S1; it gets a small LED headlamp up front, along with a simple apron with integrated turn signals. It gets a single telescopic fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm at the rear. The tail section features sleek-looking LED taillights, with turn indicators on the sides.

We’re all familiar with Honda Activa’s design, but it looks impressive nonetheless. It has an arrow-shaped LED headlamp, flanked by turn indicators. The front apron gets faux air vents and chrome inserts, which add a touch of sportiness. The rear section gets a wraparound LED taillight, also flanked by turn indicators. Dual telescopic forks and a single-sided swingarm are offered on the Activa 6G.

Dimensions Ola S1 Honda Activa 6G Length 1,859 mm 1,833 Width 712 mm 697 Height 1,160 mm 1,156 Wheelbase 1,359 mm 1,260 Kerb Weight 121 kg (125 kg for S1 Pro) 107 kg

Interestingly, the Ola e-scooter is slightly larger than the Honda, even though it doesn’t seem like it. It has a longer wheelbase as well, and is heavier by 14 kg. The lighter weight of the Activa makes it easy to handle in traffic, although we’d have to wait and drive the S1 (or S1 Pro) to know its handling characteristics.

Features and equipment

Ola S1 comes loaded with a lot of impressive features, like a TFT instrument display (with integrated navigation), disc brakes, 12-inch alloy wheels, a telescopic front fork, and a monoshock rear suspension. There’s an option for enabling a driving sound on the e-scooter, and it also gets a proximity sensor (keyless access). For added convenience, there’s a reverse mode, which makes it easy to back out of parking spots.

The battery takes around 4.5 hours to charge via a regular charger, while the upcoming hypercharger will add around 75 km range to the battery in just 18 minutes. The S1 Pro also gets hill hold assist, cruise control, voice assistant, and all-LED lighting.

Honda Activa, on the other hand, has a relatively light list of features. It gets steel wheels (12-inch front and 10-inch rear), with drum brakes on both ends. Other features on offer include an analogue instrument cluster, telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock suspension, all-LED lighting, etc.

Honda also offers a silent start motor on the Activa, which starts the engine without noise, but an idle start/stop system isn’t offered. Also, it gets an external fuel filler cap, which eliminates the need to pop the seat open every time one needs to refuel.

Powertrain

The S1 electric scooter draws power from a 2.98 kWh battery pack, while the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery. Both come paired with a single electric motor, which is rated at 8.5 kW (11.56 PS) and 58 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, which transfers power to the rear wheel via a single-speed fixed transmission. There are two riding modes available – Normal and Sports.

Ola S1 (S1 Pro) Battery size 2.98 kWh (3.97 kWh for S1 Pro) Range 121 km (181 km for S1 Pro) Max. power 8.5 kW/11.56 PS Max. torque 58 Nm Transmission Single-speed

As for the Activa 6G, it is powered by a 109.51cc single-cylinder engine, which is capable of generating a peak power of 7.79 PS and a maximum torque of 8.79 Nm. This mill comes mated to a CVT, which is extremely easy and convenient to drive.

Honda Activa 6G Engine size 109.51cc Engine type Four stroke, Fan-cooled, single cylinder, petrol Max. power 7.79 PS Max. torque 8.79 Nm Transmission CVT

Price

Honda Activa is currently priced from Rs. 69,080 to Rs. 72,325 in the Indian market. As for the Ola S1 and S1 Pro, they are priced at Rs. 85,099 and Rs. 1.10 lakh, respectively (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). Ola’s electric scooter pair may be a little on the pricier side, but they are much better equipped than the Activa and have zero tailpipe emissions, making them brilliant options for the eco-conscious and tech-savvy people.