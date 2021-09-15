Ola Electric S1 & S1 Pro Go On Sale In India Today, Details Inside

The entire purchase procedure of the Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro will be conducted online, and the e-scooter will be delivered at the convenience of your home

Ola Electric’s first e-scooter finally hit the markets today after a brief delay of around a week. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric had himself issued a formal apology on Twitter last week, as well as confirming that the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will be made available for purchase on September 15 at 8 AM.

The S1 has been priced at Rs 99,999, while the S1 Pro will set you back by Rs 1,29,999 (both prices, ex-showroom) before incentives. Both the variants of the scooter can be booked at a token/registration amount of 499, which will be followed by an advance payment of Rs 20,000 for the S1 and Rs 25,000 for the S1 Pro.

Buyers then have a choice to pay the remaining amount at once, before the delivery. After the advance payment is complete, the buyer will receive the shipment and delivery details in the next 72 hours. Ola Electric is also offering financing options, with EMIs starting from Rs 2,999 for the S1 and Rs 3,199 for the S1 Pro.

The entire booking process will be conducted online for a trouble-free experience and the e-scooter will be delivered to your doorstep. Ola Electric has also confirmed that the delivery dates remain unchanged, and will commence from next month on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The Ola Electric S1 gets two riding modes – Normal and Sports, while the S1 Pro comes with three – Normal, Sports and Hyper. Other features on offer include a reverse mode, which is offered on both variants as standard, while the more premium S1 Pro version additionally boasts of hill hold assist and cruise control.

Both variants come equipped with a 7-inch TFT touchscreen that runs on Ola’s ‘Move OS’. The system gets 3 GB RAM, 4G, Wi-Fi, as well as Bluetooth connectivity. It displays a host of information, including navigation, different rider profiles and so on.

Powering both the versions is the same 8.5 kW peak (5.5 kW continuous) electric motor, producing 58 Nm of torque. While the S1 gets a 2.98 kWh battery, the S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh unit. The former has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph and a range of 121 km, while the S1 Pro tops out at 115 kmph and gets a 181 km range on a single full charge.