Ola Electric Reclaims Number 1 Spot In Jan 2025 Sales – Details

Ola Electric was dethroned by Bajaj Auto in Dec 2024 sales but the company bounced back in Jan 2025 to recapture the top position

Ola Electric retailed a total of 24,341 units in Jan 2025 with a market share of 25 per cent in the electric two-wheeler segment in the Indian market. The EV brand witnessed a MoM growth of 76.4 per cent in Jan 2025 over Dec 2024, as per the data available on the VAHAN portal. Ola Electric bounced back to recapture the numero-uno spot from Bajaj Auto, which it had lost last month. Though the margin was too close for the number 1 spot with TVS Motor Company, somehow the Bengaluru-based EV company emerged triumphant by 500 odd units.

In an official statement, Ola Electric said, “It has been an impressive start to the year for us as we emerged as a clear leader in the EV 2W industry yet again. While we are committed to further cementing our position in the segment, our recently launched Gen-3 portfolio has set new benchmarks in performance and reliability across the 2W industry in India.

The company had introduced its Gen 3 platform based electric scooter portfolio recently in the domestic market. Spearheading the EV range is the flagship S1 Pro+ with 5.3 kWh and 4 kWh battery options at Rs 1.70 lakh and Rs 1.55 lakh, respectively. The Gen 3 architecture has improved the top power by 20 per cent while lowering the running cost by 11 per cent.

The Gen 3 Ola S1 Pro, available with 4 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs, was launched at prices of Rs 1.35 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh, respectively. The S1 X series was also updated with the new platform while rolled out at Rs 79,999 for 2 kWh, Rs 89,999 for 3 kWh, and Rs 99,999 for the 4 kWh variant. Last but not least, the Gen 3 Ola S1 X+ 4 kWh was priced at Rs 1.08 lakh. All the aforementioned prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru.

The company also announced that it will continue to retail the Gen 2 portfolio of scooters with discounts of up to Rs 35,000 with the S1 Pro and S1 X. Moreover, the beta version of MoveOS 5 will also be live from mid-February. It gets a plethora of striking features in the form of Smartwatch App, Smart Park, Road Trip Mode powered by Ola Maps, Live Location Sharing and Emergency SOS.

Ola Electric had expanded its sales and service network to 4,000 stores last year in the country. “With our diverse EV propositions across premium and mass-market segments and expansion of our sales network beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities, Ola Electric will continue to lead India’s transition towards #EndICEAge,” read the official statement from Ola.