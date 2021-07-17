Ola Electric Receives Record Breaking 1 Lakh Bookings In Just 24 Hours

Ola Electric has opened booking for its new electric scooter in the Indian market, and in just 24 hours it has received over 1 lakh bookings

The anticipation for Ola Electric’s upcoming e-scooter is quite high in the Indian market. Within just 24 hours of opening bookings, the manufacturer has received over 1 lakh enquiries, which is a massively impressive feat! Bookings had commenced online via the company’s official website, for a token amount of just Rs. 499.

Customers who have booked their Ola e-scooter in these initial stages would get priority delivery. The vehicle is yet to launch though, and details like price, specifications, etc., are still under wraps. However, a lot of speculation has been floating around regarding the forthcoming Ola Electric scooter.

The manufacturer has filed a trademark for three names in India – Series S, S1, and S1 Pro. This leads us to believe that Ola’s electric scooter would be launched as ‘Series S’ in two variants, namely S1 and S1 Pro. The latter will likely be the long-range variant, while the former would be the more affordable short-range model. This, however, is only speculation at the moment.

Ola Electric did reveal a few details about the scooter previously. The vehicle will offer best-in-class boot space, capable of swallowing two open-face helmets, which is quite a practical touch. The manufacturer also claims that its e-scooter would offer a segment-leading range, which we expect to be around 150 km.

The scooter will offer features like the telescopic front suspension, front disc brake, digital instrument console (with cloud-based connectivity), smart keyless access, etc. It is also expected to get swappable Lithium-ion battery packs, which would make recharging much easier, and DC fast charging will be available as well.

The upcoming Ola Electric scooter is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will have at least three colour options available – Black, Blue, and Pink. The last two paint options were recently revealed via spy pictures. Upon launch, which is expected to happen in the coming days, the vehicle will rival the likes of TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak EV, and Ather 450X.