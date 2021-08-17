Ola Electric Planning To Launch Electric Car In Next 2 Years

Ola’s co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal puts speculations to rest by confirming the arrival of Ola’s electric car by 2023

The successful launch of the Ola Series S electric scooter has injected confidence in both company and consumers. The very first product of the brand looks promising and has been welcomed by a warm response. Ola’s co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal now claims that the brand is planning to enter the electric car space in the next two years.

Considering the potential that their latest offering packs in, the electric car from Ola is worth waiting for. The forthcoming EV is said to be developed for an urban environment and might be sold to both personal and fleet buyers.

Currently, the company is setting up its global design hub in Bengaluru, Karnataka. In fact, it has even hired some key members of Tata Motor’s electric vehicle department for the research and development team of its upcoming EV. Thus, expecting the Ola EV to be a capable product won’t be a wrong move.

Moreover, Bhavish Aggarwal further quoted, “We will get into it in the next 2 years. I will discuss details as we get closer to the project.” Well, it is safe to assume that Ola’s electric car will make its global debut by 2023 only. Talking of the Ola Series S scooter, it officially went on sale in the country this Independence day.

Prices start from Rs. 99,999, ex-showroom for the base-spec S1 trim and go up to Rs. 1,29,999, ex-showroom, for the higher S1 Pro grade. It comes with an 8.5 kW motor that dishes out 58 Nm of peak torque. The S1 trim gets a smaller 2.98 kWh battery pack that aids it with an IDC range of 121 km and a top speed of 90 kmph. It can do a 0-40 kmph sprint in just 3.6 seconds.

The higher S1 Pro trim also gets the same 8.5 kW motor but with a larger 3.97 kWh battery. Consequently, it offers an increased range of 181 km and a higher top speed of 115 kmph. Also, it can do a 0-40 kmph run in only 3 seconds. The Ola electric scoot rides on 12-inch tyres shod on multi-spoke alloy wheels.