Ola Files Patent For Removable Battery, To Be Used In e-Bikes?

Ola has filed a patent for a removable electric battery recently. The company has also unveiled the design patents for its upcoming electric motorcycles in the Indian market

Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer Ola Electric recently patented its new removable battery. It is likely to be used on upcoming Ola electric motorcycles or electric rickshaws as well. Among the leading Indian electric scooter manufacturers, such as TVS, Ather and Bajaj, only Hero MotoCorp offers removable battery packs on its Vida V1 models. The Ola S1 range, the S1 Air, S1 X and S1 Pro comes equipped with fixed batteries only.

Talking about the removable batteries, these are the more convenient options as they can be charged at home or any convenient location, whereas fixed batteries often require access to specific EV charging stations, which may not be readily available or accessible to all riders. Additionally, restrictions on charging in certain areas, like housing societies, can further limit the usability of fixed-battery electric vehicles.

Removable batteries offer the convenience of being easily taken out of the electric scooter and charged at home. Furthermore, swappable or removable battery charging stations save time, allowing users to swap their battery for a fully charged battery in just a few minutes. Despite the strong sales of Ola S1 electric scooters, the density of Ola’s Hypercharger Network needs to meet the expectations of customers.

Additionally, there are delays in getting your EV charged at charging stations, adding to the inconvenience. As of now, the EV manufacturer is working on its upcoming electric cars, motorcycles and rickshaws in the Indian market.

The brand has yet to confirm which vehicle will get removable batteries; however, we expect that the same will be used in upcoming Ola electric bikes and Ola three-wheelers. Currently, the Hero Vida V1 is a direct rival to the Ola Electric, which is propelled by a removable battery pack.

By introducing removable batteries, the company is planning to expand its customer base in the Indian market. The brand will introduce its first electric motorcycle next year, while Ola electric cars will be launched in the coming years.