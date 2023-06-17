Ola Electric Car Design Patent Leaked, Could Have 500+ Km Range

The design patent of Ola Electric’s first car has been leaked online giving hints of its expected design language

As we all know that the Indian EV start-up Ola Electric is working on a new electric car and the company even shared a teaser last year. In the latest development, the design of Ola Electric’s first four-wheeler has been leaked online, thus revealing the design of the vehicle in full flesh.

Although, the patent design seems to be the concept form and the company could showcase the concept car in the near future. The final production-ready version of the Ola Electric car will likely be quite different from what is seen in these patent images. The EV is slated for a debut in the year 2024.

Ola Electric Car Design Patent Leak: Exterior Design

A brief look at the leaked patent images is enough to realise that the car has a lot of resemblances to the teaser we saw last year. In terms of exterior design, it unmistakably gives sedan vibes coupled with the coupe-like roofline that extends all the way to the rear profile, merging into the boot. The overall silhouette seems quite familiar to some Tesla cars, like the Model S and Model 3.

Furthermore, the edges are round and well-contoured to enhance the car’s aero-efficiency. Upfront, the profile is quite plain minus the sleek headlamps and sharp front splitter. It also gets vertical air curtains on the front bumper and the design patent shows chunky EV-specific wheels coupled with flared wheel arches.

Apart from these, a sculpted hood, flush-type door handles, camera-based ORVMs and air vent on the front fenders are a part of the package. The rear profile is still under wraps. The key details of interiors were revealed in another teaser last year but how it translates in the real world still remains to be seen.

Ola Electric Car Design Patent Leak: Powertrain Specs

The exact details about the Ola Electric car are still unknown, however, we believe it be powered by around 70-80 kWh battery pack, claiming a range of over 500 kilometres on a single charge. Earlier, the company claimed it is targeting less than 4 seconds of 0-100 kmph timing with its upcoming electric car. This means that it will be a performance-oriented machine, so it will not tick the mass market tag. Similarly, its sticker price will be on the higher side, going easily above the Rs. 25 lakh mark.