Ola Electric Bike Teased Again, Roadster Coming Soon?

The first production-spec or close-to-production Ola electric motorcycle will be unveiled on August 15 in India

Ola has teased its first electric motorcycle for the Indian market again ahead of its debut on August 15, 2024. The new teaser images show the presence of a sleek-looking chin when viewed from the sides with part of the LED headlamp unit visible. You could also see the LED tail lamp section and a seat with a noticeable hump as in the concepts showcased last year.

The Hosur-based electric two-wheeler maker revealed the Diamondhead, Roadster, Adventure and Cruiser concepts almost a year ago and it looks like the Roadster is hitting the production lines first. The previous teaser gave us a clearer idea of the muscular tank extensions, an integrated horizontal LED Daytime Running Light and twin LED projector headlamps.

Compared to the Ola Roadster concept, the production model is expected to be slightly toned down as the alloy wheels could be different along with the addition of new body panels. A video released by the brand’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, indicated a tall handlebar giving an upright riding posture and we do expect the ride range to hover around 150 km on a single charge.

A sneak peek of the battery suggested that it would be housed within a steel tubular frame. It could feature a chain drive and sprocket setup similar to the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2. The weight of the battery pack and its placement within the chassis will play a crucial role in shaping the handling and weight distribution of the motorcycle.

Ola seems focussed on positioning its e-motorcycles aggressively to gain a competitive edge in the market but no confirmation has been made yet. At least one electric motorcycle is expected to launch as early as next year, possibly equipped with a TFT instrument cluster with connectivity features and Bluetooth, navigation, geo-fencing multiple ride modes, and other assistive tech.

The company is also known for offering good performance numbers and it will be interesting to see what the final production model will boast of. As for suspension, telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear are likely while the braking duties will be handled by front and rear disc brakes, assisted by a single- or dual-channel ABS system.