Ola, Ather, Hero & TVS To Reimburse Rs. 400+ Crore To Customers

Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Hero MotoCorp with the Vida and TVS Motor Company have all unanimously agreed to reimburse the cost of the portable charger to all their existing customers in India taking the total to over Rs. 400 crore. The MHI (Ministry of Heavy Industries) has noted that Ather will reimburse Rs. 140 crore to its 95,000 consumers.

TVS Motor Company has been selling the iQube range of electric scooters in the domestic market and its reach has been rapidly expanded in recent times resulting in good sales numbers. The Hosur-based manufacturer will reimburse Rs. 15.61 crore to about 87,000 existing owners while Hero MotoCorp will reimburse Rs. 2.23 crore to its Vida V1 electric scooter’s owners.

Ola Electric has announced that it will reimburse a whopping Rs. 130 crore to more than one lakh existing owners of the S1 Pro series who have bought the model till March 30, 2023. Ola is the best-selling electric scooter brand currently in the country and it recorded over 30,000 unit sales in the month of April 2023.

In an official statement, Ola Electric, said, “As a leader of the industry, we remain committed to putting our customers first. Therefore, setting aside the technicalities and as an example for others to follow, we have decided to reimburse the charger monies to all eligible customers. This move will not only demonstrate our commitment to the EV revolution but also serves to strengthen trust and add more value for our customers.”

Under the FAME scheme, the MHI received numerous complaints over the execution of the subsidies by electric two-wheeler producers as they were allegedly retailing portable chargers separately at a high cost. It was supposed to be part of the EV’s total selling price and MHI quickly reacted by investigating the issues through testing agencies.

It has been noted that the customers who bought the Ather 450X until April 12, 2023 will be eligible for reimbursement. In a similar fashion, the iQube S EV purchased between May 2022 and March 2023 will be part of the reimbursement. Hero will return the money charged for the portable chargers of Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro models to the consumers who have bought them until March 2023.