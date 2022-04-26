Official – Hyundai Ioniq 5 India Launch This Year

Hyundai Ioniq 5 is underpinned by the dedicated E-GMP electric skateboard platform; recently crowned 2022 World Car of the Year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today officially announced that the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle will be launched in India later this calendar year as part of the group’s plans to introduce multiple EVs in India by 2028. It will enter showrooms following the market debut of its sibling, the Kia EV6 crossover, whose pre-bookings are scheduled to begin on May 26.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 sits on the dedicated E-GMP platform which will give rise to a range of future EVs in the coming years due to its modular nature and it will be offered in limited numbers upon arrival. It is the production version of the 45 EV concept showcased at the show taking inspiration from the design of the 70s aircraft and it pays homage to the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept with distinctive retro elements all around.

Some of the key exterior features of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are a pixelated U-shaped dual LED lighting system, a swooping bonnet structure, a set of 20-inch wheels, pop-out door handles, rectangular-shaped LED tail lamp signature, charging ports on either side for convenience, integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, a clean side profile with an elegant character line running through the doors, retro-themed bumpers, raked rear glass area, etc.

Speaking of the announcement, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said “Powering up a new era of electric mobility, Ioniq 5 is all set to redefine the aspirations of customers with solutions that exceed in every sphere, elevating their mobility experiences beyond the conventional. Ioniq 5 will epitomize the innovative application of intelligent technology in mobility. With out 25-year journey of togetherness in India, Hyundai is happy to partnership with this great nation on a new quest to charge up the adoption of EVs at scale.”

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a distinctive appeal compared to the latest models from the brand based on the Sensuous Sportiness philosophy. The cabin has an upmarket and futuristic stance thanks to the use of fewer physical buttons and a unique moving centre console. The features list comes with a HUD with augmented reality, a twin-screen configuration (each 12 inches), BlueLink connectivity, assistive tech, recycled bottles for seats and usage of other eco-friendly materials.

The skateboard architecture results in a spacious interior as it has a flat floor and the battery is lowly mounted enabling a bootspace of 531 litres. In the international markets, the Ioniq 5 is offered with 58 kWh and 72.6 kWh Lithium-ion battery packs. The former has a claimed range of 385 km while the latter gives out 481 km in the WLTP cycle. It has a top speed of 260 kmph.

Using 800 V technology, the EV can replenish back to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 18 minutes via a 220 kW DC charger.