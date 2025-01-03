Official: Hyundai Creta EV Bookings Start At Rs. 25,000 – Details

The Creta EV can be booked online at Hyundai’s ‘Click to Buy’ website by paying Rs. 25,000 while the price will be announced on Jan 17

Hyundai India has officially started the pre-bookings for the Creta EV at a token payment of Rs. 25,000 across the country. The all-electric SUV can be booked online at the brand’s ‘Click to Buy’ portal as well as at the company authorized dealerships in the Indian market. Hyundai Creta EV will be available in four trims namely Executive, Excellence, Premium and Smart. The Creta EV price will be announced at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Jan 17 as it rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Tata Curvv in the Indian market.

Based on Hyundai’s global Pixel design language, the Creta EV is presented in 8 colourways namely Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red, Ocean Blue Matte, Ocean Blue Metallic, Robust Emerald Matte, Starry Night and Titan Grey Matte. In addition, it can also be availed in 2 dual-tone color options in the form of Atlas White + Abyss Black and Ocean Blue Metallic + Black Roof.

The e-SUV flaunts a pixelated graphic front-grille which houses the charging port as well. The bumper too boasts of the pixelated graphic as standard. Hyundai has also introduced unique Active Air Flaps (AAF) with the Creta EV which not only accentuate the styling quotient but also manage the air flow. The Creta EV rides on 17-inch Aero alloy wheels which are shod with Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) tyres.

Hyundai Creta EV will come with ‘Digital Key’ feature for locking, unlocking and starting the electric SUV through Smartphone or Smartwatch. It will also get the Vehicle to Load (V2L) technology to charge electronic devices both inside and outside the vehicle. The South-Korean brand has introduced the Creta EV with i-Pedal technology (single-pedal) to ensure acceleration and deceleration through the one-and-only accelerator pedal.

It can be availed with 51.4 kWh (Long Range) and 42 kWh batteries which would return a driving range of 473 km and 390 km, respectively. The Creta EV will take just 58 minutes to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent via a DC fast charger. Hyundai is also providing a 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box home charger which can charge it from 10 percent to 100 percent in 4 hours.

Hyundai aims to establish nearly 600 fast Public EV charging stations in the next 7 years in India to strengthen the EV infrastructure. Stay tuned for more details on the same.