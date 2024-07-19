Official! 5-Door Mahindra Thar Armada To Be Revealed On August 15

5-door Mahindra Thar Armada will be introduced next month in India and it will be more upmarket and spacious than its 3-door sibling

Mahindra & Mahindra has officially confirmed that the much-awaited 5-door Thar will be revealed on August 15, 2024. The Independence Day is highly regarded by the brand as we have often seen new debuts in the past and this year will be no different as we previously suspected. Recently, the images of what could be dubbed the Thar Armada were leaked giving us plenty of details that we already know to talk about.

The brand has commenced series production of the new five-door Thar and many Mahindra dealerships across India have started accepting unofficial bookings for the SUV. It will compete directly with the recently launched five-door Force Gurkha and will be positioned above the Maruti Suzuki Jimny in the market. Utilizing a ladder-frame chassis, the new Thar will incorporate several elements from the popular Scorpio N.

The design of the new five-door Thar features minor updates compared to the current three-door model. It includes a revised front grille, LED projector headlamps with C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, rear door handles that are now positioned on the door frame, newly designed alloy wheels and longer rear doors to accommodate the extended wheelbase.

The interior sees a substantial upgrade, incorporating a range of premium features and advanced technologies. The cabin will showcase a revamped centre console and a dual-tone black and white dashboard. Additionally, it will include new seat upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and power-operated and ventilated driver and front passenger seats.

Additional notable features will include automatic climate control, six airbags as standard, Level 2 ADAS technology, a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a fully digital instrument console. Under the bonnet, it will feature a 2.0L petrol, a 2.2L diesel and a 1.5L diesel engine.

The 2.0L mStallion four-cylinder petrol engine currently produces 200 PS and 380 Nm while the 2.2L mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine kicks out 175 PS and 400 Nm. The 1.5L diesel engine developing 117 PS and 300 Nm is also a possibility. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter AT will be the gearbox choices.