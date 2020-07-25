Off-Road Spec Tata Nexon Rendered With Bigger Tyres, Bull Bar And Winch

A 3D rendering artist has come up with his latest creation as Tata Nexon has been accessorised with off-road based elements

Tata Motors has the Nexon as a capable compact SUV with a solid build quality. It is also priced sensibly against competitors and the ground clearance of 209 mm meant that it can tackle most of the everyday hurdles you face on the roads with ease. Previously, we have shown you many off-road iterations of the Nexon as owners and customizers tried to push the boundaries of the stock model.

Courtesy of digital outputs, the Nexon was also imagined in multiple guises. Here we have a couple of images of the 3D rendered Nexon that readily prove its suppleness towards aftermarket accessories. A renderer named Alan Sam Joseph has created his version of the Nexon off-roader as he fitted many accessories over the Daytona Grey coloured Nexon’s body.

What really catches the attention is the massive bull bar grafted onto the front bumper with reflectors, three circular auxiliary lights for providing better visibility in the dark, and a winch to escape out of the harm’s way. The rear gets a bizarre looking bumper and the off-road spec Nexon rides on bigger wheels with knobby tyres that project out of the wheel arches.

While these accessories could help in improving the off-roading ability of Nexon further, the overall ground clearance appears to have taken a bid dip at the rear. In stock form, the BSVI compliant Tata Nexon is powered by either a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine. They are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed AMT as an option.

The turbocharged three-cylinder gasoline unit is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 120 PS at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 1,750-4,000 rpm. The diesel motor kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm. The Nexon received a facelift earlier this year alongside the updated Tiago and Tigor.

Besides a host of visual enhancements, the Nexon has also gained new features. The equipment list comprises of a floating touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, new flat-bottom steering wheel, cruise control, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, sunroof, traction control, connected technologies, etc.