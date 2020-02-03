Off-Road Based Kia Seltos X-Line Concept To Be Unveiled At Auto Expo

Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack and Urban concepts will be part of the 14 exhibits planned for the 2020 Auto Expo kick starting on Feb 5

Kia Motors India Limited has announced its plans for the 2020 Auto Expo with the pavilion theme, ‘Innovating Future’. The South Korean brand will display as many as 14 products at the 15th edition of the biennial motoring show. Besides launching the Carnival premium MPV, Kia will unveil its compact SUV concept, which will spawn a production model this year.

The road-going compact SUV will be based on Kia’s signature styling and boast UVO Connect features while sharing platform and mechanicals with the Hyundai Venue. A separate zone for showcasing futuristic technologies like UVO Connect telematics system and Drive Wise, a virtual reality experience, will also be made available.

As part of endorsing its electric mobility solutions, Kia will unveil the electric versions of Soul and Niro as well. The former made its global debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Motor Show and is equipped with a 64 kWh Li-ion polymer battery pack with around 450 km range while the latter is an electric crossover SUV with a range of more than 450 km. They will be accompanied by the 2019 Red Dot Award winner, XCeed cross coupe and Stonic SUV.



The Kia Pavilion, spread across 3,150 sq m and located at Hall No. 7, can also be viewed through various digital promotions planned for the Auto Expo in Greater Noida. Kia made a strong impact with the Seltos mid-size SUV and its sales have crossed more than 60,000 units and the bookings at well over one lakh. It will be unfair to not showcase the Seltos at the 2020 Auto Expo and thus its X-Line concept will be revealed.

The Kia Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept concentrates on occasional off-roading and is packed with increased ground clearance courtesy of the custom two-inch lift kit, electronic all-wheel-drive system, knobby off-road tyres with bigger custom wheels, colour scheme and roof rack, as well as a winch and Hella auxiliary lights. It is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine making 175 hp with seven-speed DCT.

The X-Line Urban Concept taking inspiration from New York skyscrapers, on the other hand, is a dedicated off-roader with an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system comprising of torque vectoring, custom two-inch lift and roof rack, Hella auxiliary lights custom-made roof rack, glossy black roof panel, etc. It also uses the same engine as the Trail Attack Concept.