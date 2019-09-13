Odd-Even Scheme Will Return To New Delhi From Nov 4, Announces CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recently announced the odd-even car rationing scheme is about to make a return in order to keep pollution levels under a check

It looks like the car users in Delhi will soon have to go through another round of the odd-even car rationing plan as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the next round of the scheme will be implemented from November 4-14.

That said, the scheme won’t be put into action if the pollution levels in the capital do not reach the danger levels set by the Graded Response Action Plan of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Under the famous odd-even scheme, cars that have registration numbers ending with an odd number are allowed to be run on odd days, while those with numbers ending with an even number can ply on even days. However, women drivers, VIPs and two-wheeler users were exempted by this rule during the last odd-even round.

This time, however, Kejriwal Is yet to give details of his exemption plans under the odd-even scheme. All he has said so far is, “We will take into consideration all findings from the previous odd-even experience.” Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal said that the odd-even scheme is a part of his seven point action plan to curb air pollution caused by burning of crops by the farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

Other than the odd-even scheme, the government of Delhi has also decided to procure masks on a large scale and distribute it to road users. Also, it has planned for mechanised sweeping of roads, tree plantation, and has special plans for 12 pollution hot spots in the city.

Also, the government will launch a campaign against during the festive season. “We call upon people not to burst crackers during Diwali,” he said, adding that the AAP government will organise a laser show a day before the festival.