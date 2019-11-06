October 2019 Top 10 Mid-Size SUVs – Seltos On Top, Harrier At Seventh

The mid-size SUV segment is thriving on top-notch competition in recent months as new models are making a certain impact

Kia Motors India Limited has made a strong statement with the Seltos SUV in no time. The Seltos has continued to do what its competitors could not for years as it got the better of Hyundai Creta for the second month running. The mid-size SUV posted a massive total in the month of October 2019 as 12,854 units were sold.

The Seltos endured tremendous MoM sales increase by posting more than 5,000 units in addition to what it did in September 2019. It did eat into the sales numbers of the Hyundai Creta that led the segment for more than four years. With 7,269 units, the Creta ended up second with 38% YoY sales decline as 11,703 units were sold in October 2018.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Scorpio finished third with a total of 4,628 domestic sales and compared to the same month last year, the workhorse managed 1% sales increase. MG Motor has made a steady start to its domestic tenure with the Hector as 3,536 units were retailed. The Baojun 530 based SUV has crossed 38,000 bookings as well.

Mid-Size SUVs October 2019 Sales October 2018 Sales Kia Seltos 12,854 – Hyundai Creta 7,269 11,702 Mahindra Scorpio 4,628 4,603 MG Hector 3,536 – Mahindra XUV500 1,378 2,156 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1,356 3,317 Tata Harrier 1,258 – Jeep Compass 854 1,150 Renault Duster 622 750 Nissan Kicks 313 –

Mahindra’s XUV500 slotted in at fifth with 1,378 units as against 2,156 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 36% YoY de-growth. The S-Cross is awaiting a big upgrade as a BSVI petrol engine is expected to be introduced in the coming months and we had already shown you the spy pictures of BSVI 1.6-litre diesel unit on test.

The crossover registered 1,356 units in October 2019 with a huge YoY negative growth of 59%. The Harrier kick-started the arrival of new mid-size SUVs at the beginning of the year along with the Nissan Kicks and both are certainly suffering to garner big numbers as their rivals.

In October 2019, the Harrier based on OMEGA platform adorning Impact Design 2.0 philosophy secured only 1,258 units and it was good enough for seventh position while the Nissan Kicks ended up in tenth with 313 units. The Compass could not get in the four-digit mark yet again as it posted only 854 units and the recently facelifted Duster stood ninth with 622 units.

