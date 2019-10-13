October 2019 Discounts On SUVs – Creta, Harrier, Duster, Kicks, Captur

Top-selling SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and others are sold with attractive discounts in the month of October 2019

The mid-size SUV segment is one of the crowded and hotly contested spaces in recent years and particularly in the last two years, several new models had been launched including Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and others. This year, the arrival of Kia Seltos and MG Hector has certainly infused more enthusiasm into the segment.

Despite the downward sales curve seen throughout the year, the mid-size SUV segment as a whole has fared quite well but it does not stop the manufacturers from offering huge discounts ahead of the festive season. The 1.6-litre Hyundai Creta, both petrol and diesel variants, comes with Rs. 50,000 cash discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus.

Hyundai does not want to pile up the stocks ahead of the second generation model’s arrival possibly early next year and until then we can expect lucrative discounts on the highly popular SUV. By being the segment leader and brand new, the Seltos is not being retailed discounts in the current state of affairs.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Hyundai Creta 1.6 (Petrol & Diesel ) Rs. 50,000 Rs. 30,000 Kia Seltos NIL NIL Renault Duster facelift Loyalty Benefits for Existing Customer Exchange Benefits on Exchanging previous Renault Car Renault Duster pre-facelift Rs. 1 lakh discount on select 110 PS model of pre-facelift Loyalty Benefits And Exchange Benefits Nissan Kicks 0% Interest Rate + 5 Year Warranty + 5 Year Road Side Assistance Renault Captur (Top End Platine Edition) Rs. 1 Lakh Cash Discount NIL Tata Harrier Rs 35K Cash + Rs 15K Corporate

The same cannot be said for the Renault Duster though as the recently facelifted model gets loyalty benefits for the existing customers and exchange benefits are provided if an old Renault car is exchanged for a brand new one. The pre-facelifted Duster, on the other hand, is sold with up to Rs. 1 lakh discounts on select 110 PS models.

It is accompanied by loyalty benefits and exchange benefits. The Kicks launched only earlier this year is offered with zero per cent interest rate, five-year warranty period and five-year roadside assistance in the month of October 2019.

The high-end Platine edition of the underwhelming Renault Captur comes with up to Rs. 1 lakh cash discount while Tata’s Harrier can be had this month with Rs. 35,000 cash discount and Rs. 15,000 corporate discount. It must be noted that some of the discounts mentioned here are subjected to availability and dealer based ones.