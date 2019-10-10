October 2019 Discount On Compact SUVs – Vitara Brezza, Nexon, XUV300

Highly popular compact SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 are sold with big discounts this month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) got back to the top of the compact SUV sales charts last month as Vitara Brezza outsold Hyundai Venue after losing the number one position for two straight months to the latest entrant. With more than 10,300 unit sales, the Vitara Brezza stepped up its game but the availability of attractive discounts would have played a big role in it.

Unlike the Vitara Brezza, the Venue is not being retailed with discounts as it’s a new product for the South Korean brand. Before the arrival of the facelift, Maruti Suzuki is offering the Vitara Brezza with Rs. 45,000 cash discount, Rs. 7,000 corporate bonus, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and warranty period for five years.

The Nexon has indeed been affected to be the newly arrived Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 as its usual second position in the monthly sales table seems a far cry. The petrol version of the Nexon comes with Rs. 15,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount.

Model Cash Discount + Corporate Discount Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rs. 45,000 + Rs. 7,000 + 5 Year Warranty Rs. 20,000 Honda WR-V Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Mahindra XUV 300 5 Year Warranty + Mats & Mud Flaps Rs. 25,000 Hyundai Venue NIL NIL Ford Ecosport 7.99% Interest Rate If Financed Through Ford Credit NIL Tata Nexon Petrol Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 25,000 Tata Nexon Diesel Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 25,00

The diesel, on the other hand, is more lucrative with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount taking the total up to Rs. 55,000. The EcoSport that set the early benchmark in the compact SUV segment years ago is currently sold with 7.99 per cent low interest rate if financed via Ford Credit.

The XUV300, launched in the second month of 2019, comes with warranty for five years along with mats and mud flaps as well as Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus in October 2019. The WR-V gets Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus this month as up to Rs. 45,000 discounts are provided by Honda. The sales of the compact SUV segment could revive in the closing months of 2019 due to the heavy discounts on offer.