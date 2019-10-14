October 2019 Discount On B-Segment Hatchbacks – Swift, Grand i10, Figo

Some of the highly popular hatchbacks like Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 and Figo are offered with big discounts

As we are just over a couple of weeks away from Diwali, automobile manufacturers are looking to use the auspicious eve to lure in new customers into their fold with a heap of discount offers. The benefits and discounts are not just seen on the premium end of the scale but also the entry-level segments as the whole auto sector has been facing a massive sales crisis through 2019.

This has resulted in even the best-selling models being offered with huge discounts over the last two or three months. The entry-level mass-market focussed hatchback segment is a place that determines where a brand stands in the domestic market as it is pivotal in garnering volumes and it certainly makes or breaks a company’s market share every month.

Ahead of Diwali and to attract buyers during the festive season, the country’s leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are selling their entry-level cars with good level of discounts. On the hatchback side, the highly popular Maruti Suzuki Swift gets up to Rs. 60,000 discounts for the petrol variant.

Model Cash Discount + Corporate Discount Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Swift Petrol Rs. 35,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 20,000 Maruti Suzuki Swift Diesel Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 10,000 + 5 Year warranty Rs. 20,000 Hyundai Grandi10 Rs. 60,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs.30,000 Ford Figo 7.99% Interest Rate If Financed Through Ford Credit NIL Hyundai Grandi10 NIOS NIL NIL Ford Freestyle Rs. 10,000 + 7.99% Interest Rate If Financed Through Ford Credit Rs. 15,000

It is divided into Rs. 35,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The diesel version of the Swift, on the other hand, comes with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 10,000 corporate bonus, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and warranty for five years taking the total up to Rs. 60,000.

The third-generation Hyundai Grand i10 Nios was only launched recently and the previous version is also on sale with hefty discounts. It gets Rs. 60,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount taking the cumulative tally up to Rs. 95,000 in the month of October 2019.

Ford’s Figo comes with 7.99 per cent interest rate if financed through Ford Credit while the Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers Rs. 35,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount. The Freestyle is a slightly rugged version of the Figo and is dubbed by the brand as a CUV.

It is sold with Rs. 10,000 cash discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus along with 7.99 per cent interest rate if Ford Credit is used for financing.