MG Motor India has been posting good sales tally since the brand’s market debut last heart courtesy of the Hector. The five-seater’s popularity has been taken advantage of with the arrival of the Hector Plus, the three-row version of the Hector. While the ZS EV drives in decent numbers in its premium space, the Hector’s contribution remains a big thing.

In October 2020, many automakers posted their highest ever monthly sales tally and Hector registered a total of 3,625 units as against 3,536 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 3 per cent. MG recorded 3,750 units in total last month as against 3,536 units with 6 per cent growth.

The Harrier, on the other hand, recorded an uplifting monthly sales volume as nearly 2,400 units were sold against 1,258 units with a massive 91 per cent growth. Tata Motors has introduced the Camo edition of the Harrier to further boost its sales during this festive season. The three-row Harrier, dubbed the Gravitas, is expected to launch in early 2021.

Models (YoY) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales 1. MG Hector (3%) 3,625 3,536 2. Tata Harrier (91%) 2,398 1,258 3. Mahindra XUV500 (-27%) 1,009 1,378 4. Jeep Compass (-3%) 832 854 5. Hyundai Tucson (5%) 87 83 6. Honda CR-V (-80%) 31 152

Mahindra’s XUV500 recorded a total of 1,009 units in October 2020 as against 1,378 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY de-growth of 27 per cent. The next generation XUV500 will arrive in the early parts of next year with a redesigned exterior and a brand new interior with advanced technologies and features.

The homegrown UV specialist is also expected to launch the next generation Scorpio in 2021 while the electric version of the XUV300 as well as the electrified KUV100 appear to be bound for next year. The Compass garnered a total of 832 units last month as against 854 units during the same period in 2019 with 3 per cent negative volume growth.

The Tucson managed to record only 87 units in October 2020 as against 83 units during the corresponding month last year with 5 per cent sales increase. In the international markets, Hyundai sells a thoroughly upgraded Tucson and it could make its way to India sometime in 2022. The CR-V could not fare better last month as only 31 units were sold.