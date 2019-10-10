Oct 2019 Discounts On Entry Level Cars – Alto, Santro, Tiago, Kwid

The discount fest continues in the month of October 2019 as most of the popular entry-level models are being offered with big offers

With Diwali just over a couple of weeks away, automobile manufacturers are trying to make the most out of the positive sentiments that generally persist among buyers for purchasing new vehicles. Just as in September, the companies are offering big discounts and benefits through this month as well.

In October 2019, most of the popular entry-level models are being sold with hefty discounts and it includes Maruti Suzuki Alto, Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and Renault Kwid. The Alto gets Rs. 40,000 cash discount, Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus taking the total up to Rs. 65,000.

The Santro, on the other hand, does not seem to be selling as much as its main competitors. It is offered with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus taking the tally to Rs. 55,000. The Tiago has recently been given the Wizz treatment based on the mid-spec XZ grade.

Model Cash Discount + Corporate Discount Exchange Bonus Maruti Suzuki Alto Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 20,000 Hyundai Santro Rs. 30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 20,000 Tata Tiago Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Rs. 15,000 Renault Kwid Facelift NIL Loyalty Benefits & Exchange Benefits Renault Kwid Pre-Facelift Rs. 30,000 + 4 Year Warranty Rs. 20,000

It is to attract customers during this festive season. A few days ago, Tata Motors had also confirmed that the first electric vehicle based on Ziptron technology, the Nexon EV, would go on sale early next year. It is targetted to have a driving range of 300 km on a single charge and will be priced between Rs. 15-17 lakh.

But ahead of which Tata is concentrating on increasing the volume sales of Tiago from the current state as up to Rs. 45,000 discounts are on offer. It comprises of Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount in October 2019.

The facelifted Kwid does not come under any discount scheme except for the loyal and exchange benefits. However, the pre-facelifted Kwid comes with Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus and warranty for four years.