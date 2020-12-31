November 2020 Sales Comparison – Fortuner, Alturas G4, Gloster, Endeavour

Toyota Fortuner continued to sit at the top of the sales charts in the full-sized SUV segment in the month of November 2020 as well

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) posted a cumulative domestic tally of 8,508 units in November 2020 as against 8,307 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year growth of 2.4 per cent. Last couple of months were an auspicious time for majority of the automakers as they capitalized on the increased volume sales ahead of the festive season.

The badge engineered products from Maruti Suzuki were responsible for registering majority of the total sales while the Fortuner stood strong by leading the full-sized SUV segment with 656 units.

Compared to the same period in 2019, the Fortuner managed to garner 1,063 units, which led to Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 38 per cent. The Fortuner continued to play second fiddle to the Fortuner with a total of 647 units in Nov 2020, as against 724 units during the corresponding month last year with 11 per cent volume drop.

Full Sized SUVs November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Toyota Fortuner (-38%) 656 1,063 2. Ford Endeavour (-11%) 647 724 3. MG Gloster 627 – 4. VW Tiguan (-22%) 138 176 5. Hyundai Tucson (29%) 76 59 6. Honda CR-V (-68%) 27 85 3. Mahindra Alturas G4 (-34%) 23 35

The Endeavour was the second most sold Ford model in the country behind the EcoSport compact SUV. The Gloster has been well received in the domestic market so far and it was just 20 units shy of the Fortuner last month as 627 units were sold and it comfortably overtook a host of other premium SUVs like VW Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and Mahindra Alturas G4.

The Honda CR-V has been discontinued following the stoppage of production at Greater Noida plant along with the Civic. Only a few months ago, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the BSVI version of the Alturas G4. It recorded 23 units last month as against 35 units during the same period in 2019 with negative sales growth of 34 per cent.

We do expect the sales fortunes of the whole automotive industry to further improve this month and the early stages of the new year as well. MG Motor India launched the Gloster, India’s first car with Level 1 autonomy, as a direct rival to the Fortuner and is priced between Rs. 28.98 lakh and Rs. 35.38 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The facelifted Fortuner will be introduced sooner along with the Legender variant.