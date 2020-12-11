Nov 2020 Car Sales Market Share Analysis – Maruti, Hyundai, Kia, Tata

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai garnered 64.4 per cent market share in the month of November 2020 while the rest was covered by other manufacturers

Maruti Suzuki continued to put on a strong showing in the month of November 2020 as it held on to a market of 47.4 per cent as 1,35,775 units were sold against 1,39,133 units during the same period in 2019. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer endured 2.4 per cent negative sales growth while Hyundai finished second with 17 per cent market share.

The South Korean auto major posted 9 per cent YoY volume growth last month and its market share was similar to the same tally it endured in November 2019. It recorded 48,800 units as against 44,600 units as Hyundai ended second ahead of Tata, Kia, Mahindra, Renault, Honda, Toyota and MG Motor.

Tata Motors, the homegrown manufacturer, registered a total of 21,600 units last month as against 10,400 units with 108 per cent YoY sales growth. In the light of a good demand, Tata garnered 7.5 per cent market share as it finished third in the overall manufacturers’ standings for consecutive months ahead of others.

Car Brands (Market Share) Sales In November 2020 Sales In Nov 2019 1. Maruti Suzuki (47.4%) 1,35,775 1,39,133 2. Hyundai (17%) 48,800 44,600 3. Tata (7.5%) 21,600 10,400 4. Kia (7.3%) 21,022 14,005 5. Mahindra (6.4%) 18,212 14,240 6. Renault (3.6%) 10,181 10,882 7. Honda (3.5%) 9,990 6,459 8. Toyota (3.0%) 8,500 8,312 9. MG (1.5%) 4,163 3,239 10. Ford (1.4%) 3,991 5,392 11. Volkswagen (0.5%) 1,412 2,937 12. Skoda (0.4%) 1,056 1,266 13. Nissan (0.4%) 1,017 1,455 14. Fiat (0.2%) 709 832

Kia Motors India has been available in the Indian market for just over a year and more than one lakh units were sold. The brand saw operational profits as well courtesy of the Seltos and recently the Sonet compact SUV was introduced with high anticipation and it has lived up to the hype so far. It swept around 7.3 per cent market share last month.

Mahindra & Mahindra finished fifth with a cumulative domestic tally of 18,212 unit sales as against 14,240 units in November 2019 with 6.4 per cent market share. The homegrown UV specialist is bringing in a range of new launches next year as the second generation XUV500 and Scorpio are arriving next year with loads of upgrades.

Renault finished sixth with 10,181 units as against 10,882 units during the same period in 2019 with 3.6 per cent market share. Honda Cars India slotted in at seventh with close to 10,000 unit sales as against 6,459 units in November 2019. It was responsible for 3.5 per cent market while MG, Ford and Volkswagen had 1.5 per cent, 1.4 per cent and 0.5 per cent market shares respectively.