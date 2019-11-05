Nov 2019 Discounts On Maruti Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis, S-cross

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa premium dealerships are offering hefty discounts in November 2019 and here we have listed them

On the back of enduring positive sales growth due to the festive season in October 2019, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is on a roll this month by offering lucrative discounts across its portfolio and it includes the models sold from the Nexa showrooms – the entry-level Ignis to Ciaz C-segment sedan.

The Ignis is retailed with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 in addition to Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus while the top-selling Baleno comes with Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus in the month of November 2019 on the base Sigma grade. The hatchback is getting a brand new rival in the form of Tata Altroz in the coming months and a new-gen Elite i20 is also in the works.

The largest carmaker in the country is offering the BSVI compliant Baleno in good discount deals as well as the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants are presented with Rs. 15,000 cash discount and Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus, taking the total to Rs. 30,000. The diesel version of the Baleno in its BSIV spec is more lucrative to purchase as well.

Cars Nexa Cars November 2019 Consumer Offers Maruti Ignis Rs 25K Cash Discount + Rs 20K Exchange Maruti Baleno Sigma Rs 20K Cash Discount + Rs 15K Exchange Baleno BS6 Delta, Zeta, Alpha Rs 15K Cash Discount + Rs 15K Exchange Maruti Baleno BS4 Diesel Rs 20K Cash + Rs 15K Exchange + 5 Year Warranty Maruti Ciaz Petrol Rs 25K Cash (Sigma, Delta) / Rs 15K (Zeta) + Rs 30K Exchange Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Rs 25K Cash + 5 Year Warranty + Rs 30K Exchange Maruti S Cross Sigma, Delta Rs 50K Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty + Rs 30K Exchange Maruti XL6 No Discount Schemes

It features Rs. 20,000 cash discount, Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and five-year warranty period. The petrol variants of the Ciaz comes with Rs. 25,000 cash discount for the Sigma and Delta grades while it stands at Rs. 15,000 for Zeta. The exchange bonus for all variants is at Rs. 30,000.

The 1.5-litre SHVS four-cylinder DDiS225 diesel engine equipped Ciaz is sold with Rs. 25,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and a warranty period for five years. The Sigma and Delta variants of the S-Cross look more attractive to buy for customers as they get Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and five-year warranty period.

A BSVI compliant 1.6-litre diesel engine powered S-Cross is being tested as evident from the recent spy images we showed you. Maruti Suzuki does not offer any discounts for the XL6 since it’s a brand new model. The six-seater is offered with middle-row captain seating arrangement and boasts exterior changes to differentiate itself from the regular Ertiga.