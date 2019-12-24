Nov 2019 125 cc Scooter Sales Analysis – Access 125, Ntorq, Burgman

Suzuki Access 125 continued to be the most sold 125 cc scooter in the country in November 2019 as 49,128 units were sold

The 125 cc scooter segment has seen increased takers in the last few years and resultantly manufacturers have come up with their own iterations to grab a big pie in the lucrative space. The segment beckons scooters of decent mileage with good features list, premium exterior and performance worthy powertrain.

Suzuki’s volume fortunes in the domestic market have long relied upon the Access 125 and it continued to deliver through this year. Access 125 was the most sold Suzuki in November 2019 and it also topped its segment with ease from TVS Ntorq and Honda Grazia amongst the slew of 125 cc scooters.

The Access 125 garnered a total of 49,128 units last month as against 42,334 units. In comparison, the Japanese scooter posted an appreciable positive sales growth of 16 per cent. It must be noted that most of the 125 cc scooters recorded YoY volume increase in November 2019 despite the industry being at the transition towards BSVI emission standards.

125cc Scooters November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Suzuki Access (16%) 49,128 42,334 2. TVS Ntorq (32%) 27,390 20,715 3. Honda Grazia (26%) 8,167 6,467 4. Honda Activa 125* – – 5. Suzuki Burgman Street (12%) 7,824 6,960 6. Hero Destini (-52%) 7,744 16,047

*Data Not Available

TVS Motor Company’s Ntorq registered a good tally last month as 27,390 units were retailed against 20,715 units during the same month in 2018 with Year-on-Year growth of 32 per cent. Honda 2Wheelers’ Grazia slotted in at third by sweeping a total of 8,167 units last month as against 6,467 units.

This resulted in a Year-on-Year sales increase of 26 per cent. Since the individual numbers of the Activa 125 are not known, we predict that the scooter would have come in at fourth position. The Activa 125 was the first BSVI two-wheeler from Honda in India and it went on sale in September.

It has a starting price of Rs. 67,490 and goes up to Rs. 70,990 for alloy wheel variant and Rs. 74,990 for the Deluxe version (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Burgman Street 125 also endured positive sales growth last month as 7,824 units were sold against 6,960 units with 12 per cent volume increase. The Destini 125 from Hero suffered a massive 52 per cent drop in November as 7,744 units were registered against 6,960 units.