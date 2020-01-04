No Waiting Period On Jawa Bikes In Delhi-NCR, Readily Available

The deliveries of the Jawa Perak will commence from April 2, 2020 onwards while the existing Jawa and Forty Two won’t command any waiting period in Delhi-NCR

Mahindra & Mahindra’s subsidiary Classic Legends revived Jawa Motorcycles in India in the middle of November 2018 and showcased three motorcycles: Jawa, Forty-Two and Perak. Their online bookings commenced on the same day before closing on the midnight of December 25, 2018. The overwhelming response received for both Jawa and Forty Two resulted in the brand ramping up its production to meet the demands from customers.

The deliveries for the duo began only in the fourth week of March 2019 and before that Jawa established around 100 dealerships across the country. Jawa took more than twelve months to introduce the production version of the Perak bobber and by the time it reached showrooms, the retro bike manufacturer had to rework its powertrain to meet the stringent BSVI emission standards coming into effect from April 1, 2020.

The pricing of the Perak was announced in November 2018 itself but the BSVI upgrade meant that the ex-showroom price had gone up by Rs. 5,000 and it stands at Rs. 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The reservations for the Perak have begun and the deliveries will commence from April 2 onwards. Both the Jawa and Forty Two do not command any waiting period in Delhi-NCR region.

According to the dealer, the Jawa and Forty Two available are 2020 manufactured bikes while the limited edition is of 2019. The limited production-run Jawa can be bought at a premium of Rs. 25,000 over the regular motorcycle and only 90 such units have been produced. The Jawa and Forty are currently powered by the 293 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine producing 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque.

The Perak does have a unique place in the market as the affordable bobber. Just as it opening up a new niche segment, Jawa could explore more by tapping into the neo-retro style.

We can expect an affordable scrambler and perhaps an adventure motorcycle of some sorts down the line. But before them the existing 293 cc engine will be updated to meet BSVI emission standards in the Jawa and Forty Two.

It must be noted that the bigger 334 cc engine powering the Perak could also be plonked on to the Jawa and Forty Two in the BSVI era as new variants to expand their range according to internet reports.