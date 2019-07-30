No Discount On Creta, Harrier, Hector, Venue, Civic, Wagon-R, Ertiga This Month

While most car companies are offering discount offers on most models, there are some hot-selling models, like the Creta, Harrier and Hector, that are selling with no discounts

As we’ve been saying, the Indian car industry is going through a period of lacklustre sales, which has compelled most car companies to offer decent discount offers on most of their models. However, there are some cars that have been selling in good numbers and hence, the manufacturers have so far refrained from offering any sort of discounts on these models.

Hyundai Creta

The first car in our list today is the Hyundai Creta, a small SUV that has been selling strong, with no signs of dropping sales. Hence, it’s not surprising to know that Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is not offering any discount on its popular SUV. This is quite surprising if you consider that the Kia Seltos is about to launch and many potential buyers would be tempted to invest on the newer SUV instead. However, at least at this point, the carmaker is not offering any direct discounts on the Creta.

2. Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier has been quick with establishing itself in the market, with the mid-size SUV eating into the sales of models like the Mahindra XUV500. Like the Creta, even the Harrier would soon face heat from the Tata Harrier, which means the company could be tempted to offer some discounts to lure the buyers. However, until now, there are no discounts available on the production-spec H5X.

3. MG Hector

The MG Hector has been so popular that its manufacturer had to suspend the bookings to prevent the waiting period from growing further. The high demand for the Hector means that its manufacturer doesn’t even to start contemplating offering any discounts on its first-ever model for the country.

4. Maruti Ertiga

The second generation Maruti Ertiga has been selling like hot cakes. In spite of the popularity of MPVs being quite average in the country, the Ertiga is the only other model, except for the Toyota Innova Crysta, that has successfully captured the imagination of the car buying lot. Therefore, Maruti Suzuki is yet to start offering discounts on its popular MPV. Unlike many other models in the carmaker’s lineup, the Ertiga isn’t available with any sort of consumer offer or even any exchange bonus.

5. Toyota Fortuner

The last car in our list here is the Toyota Fortuner, which has been the most popular large-size SUV on sale in the country. In spite of being costlier than many cheaper SUVs, the Fortuner has been shattering sales records. Therefore, there is no need for its carmaker to offer any discount on its highly popular SUV.

6. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue was recently launched and has already left behind models like the Mahindra XUV300 and the Tata Nexon. In fact, it has already started giving a tough fight to the Maruti Vitara Brezza, the long-standing top-seller of its segment. Hence, the high popularity ensures that Hyundai Motor India Ltd doesn’t offer any discount on the Venue.

7. Maruti Wagon R

The third-generation Maruti Wagon R has been shattering the sales records of its predecessors. Therefore, it’s not at all surprising to see Maruti Suzuki not offering any direct discounts on its tallboy. If anything, there is only an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 in case you sell off your old car to Maruti Suzuki.

8. Honda Civic

The tenth-generation Honda Civic has been a surprise hot-seller. In spite of the D1-segment sedans not finding enough buyers, the Civic has been an exception. Therefore, it’s not surprising to see the sedan being sold without any cash discounts. If anything, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 in case you plan to sell your old car to the Honda dealership.