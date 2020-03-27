No BS4 Vehicles Can Be Sold In Delhi-NCR After March 31 – Supreme Court

Supreme Court has extended the deadline of selling BSIV vehicles by ten days after the country wide lockdown is lifted

From April 1, 2020 the more stringent BSVI emission standards will be implemented and all the two- and four-wheeler manufacturers have responded by introducing their updated portfolios well ahead of the deadline. Moreover, the devised plans to clear out the pending BSIV stocks ahead of the deadline but the Coronavirus pandemic did wreak havoc on their strategies.

Despite offering huge level of discounts, the BSIV vehicles are left unsold mainly due to the curfew and extended lockdown. Supreme Court of India has today announced the 10 per cent of all the yet-to-be-sold BSIV inventories across dealerships can be up on sale for about ten days from the end of the nationwide lockdown that ends on April 14.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) representS 15,000 dealer principals that operate more than 26,000 showrooms across the country. The judgement comes as a big relief for them as they will have a room of ten more days to clear out 10 per cent of the BSIV inventory across the entire nation barring Delhi and NCR region.

We will also have to wait and see how this is implemented as the lockdown could be extended depending on the Coronavirus spread. SC had earlier denied to extend the March 31, 2020 deadline as BSVI emission standards act as a major step in reducing the soaring pollution levels across India. The BSIV vehicles that are bought recently could not be registered due to the lockdown as well.

As a solution, Supreme Court has also allowed those vehicles to be registered. It is said that the industry would endure a loss of more than Rs. 6,000 crore if the existing BSIV stocks are not sold. About seven lakh two-wheelers, 12,000 PVs and 7,000 CVs are at the custody of dealers approximately.

We can expect lucrative discounts to sell out the remaining stocks in the stipulated 10-day period. It has also been stated that out of the vehicles permitted to be sold, if some of them remain unsold, then there is no further extension in timeline. Particulars shall be given on an affidavit with engine and chassis numbers by the applicant or FADA (Federation of Automobile Dealers Association) of the sale of vehicles before the registration is made, within a week of the purchase.