Nissan’s Upcoming Brezza/Venue Rivalling SUV Rendered In Concept Form

The made-for-India Nissan B-segment compact SUV will rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport

Nissan’s India division has confirmed recently that a compact SUV is on the cards for India through a teaser image. The Japanese manufacturer says that the SUV is made for the domestic market and we can expect it to have several commonalities with the Renault HBC bound for the second half of this year.

The company does not have a strong foothold in the Indian market and thus it is gearing up to step into the competitive compact SUV space. It will be positioned below the Kicks and is expected to be previewed in the coming months before entering the market by the middle of 2020.

The teaser image showcases a silhouette reminiscent of the latest global SUVs sold by Nissan and particularly the Qashqai. Using teaser, a rendering has appeared on the internet giving us a closer look at what could be the side profile of the conceptual study.



It denotes squared wheel arches, muscular fenders, bold cuts and creases, strict character lines, blackened upright pillars, chromed window line, sturdy roof rail, sharp LED headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, sleek wing mirrors, horizontal wraparound LED tail lamps and much more.

The dual-tone vibe presented by the digital imagination is certainly captivating. The B-segment SUV will likely sit on the same platform as the Renault Triber and HBC. The CMF-A+ architecture will help in reducing the production costs and thus the SUV can be priced aggressively against competitors.

It could become a premium alternative to the Renault HBC and is expected to share powertrain with it. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder HR10 turbocharged petrol engine will likely be mated to a five-speed manual transmission while a CVT automatic could be offered as an option.

The interior can be expected to feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, use of premium quality materials, reverse parking camera, and so on.