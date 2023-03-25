Nissan’s Fortuner Rival To Likely Launch Later This Year In India

New-gen Nissan X-Trail is expected to go on sale later this year in India and it could feature e-Power technology

Nissan Motor India showcased a total of three premium SUVs late last year at an event in Delhi. The Qashqai, Juke and X-Trail greeted the show floor and all of them are expected to be introduced locally. The new generation Nissan X-Trail made its global debut in Japan last year and it will likely become the first model to enter India.

The road testing of the full-size SUV has commenced in India, judging by the spy images and it will compete against Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, VW Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and the likes. The X-Trail nameplate is not a stranger to the domestic market as the first two generations were retailed here previously.

Amidst expectations and showcases, the third-generation X-Trail did not make its way to India. The fourth iteration of the full-size SUV is expected to go on sale later this year (around the festive season) and it could be priced at around Rs. 40 lakh. Ahead of the arrival of the heavily localised CMF-B platform based models in the near future, Nissan is planning to strengthen its premium portfolio locally.

The latest Nissan X-Trail is sold in five- and seven-seater configurations and is underpinned by the CMF-C architecture. We do expect it to be available with a 1.5L petrol engine taking advantage of the e-Power technology. The range extender hybrid system should give the X-Trail a clear advantage over its competitors but the pricing will play a key role in whether it will become a success or not.

The X-Trail boasts a striking front fascia with a sharp-looking split LED headlamp cluster, a prominent V-motion black grille with Nissan badge mounted in the middle, a muscular bonnet, raked front windshield, black finished pillars, imposing wheel arches, wraparound LED tail lamps, front and rear skid plates, a large sunroof, integrated spoiler, etc.

The interior will come with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, ADAS based driver assistive and safety features and so on.