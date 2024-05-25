Nissan X-Trail SUV India Launch To Likely Happen Soon: Details

According to a latest media report, the Nissan X-Trail will be brought to India as Completely Built Unit. It will come equipped with a 201 bhp/305 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

Nissan is all set to launch the X-Trail SUV in the Indian market, likely in June or July 2024, as per a media report. The upcoming Nissan X-Trail SUV will be brought to India through the CBU (Complete Built Unit) route. Under the government policy, car manufacturers could import around 2,500 units without homologation.

The Nissan X-Trail SUV was showcased in India a few years ago; however the same wasn’t introduced in the market. The 4th-gen Nissan X-Trail has been on sale since 2021 globally and it has been spotted testing on Indian roads many times, hinting that its launch is nearby. Mechanically, the Nissan X-Trail is expected to be available in a petrol variant only. It will get a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, producing 201 bhp of max power and 305 Nm of peak torque. The engine will likely be mated with a CVT gearbox.

In India, the X-Trail will reportedly be offered with a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The unit produces 201 BHP and 305 Nm and will be paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT). It is yet to be known whether Nissan will offer a 2WD or AWD version.

The company had earlier showcased the e-Power hybrid variant of X-Trail in the Indian market. It was equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and dual electric motor setup, offering the SUV All-Wheel-Drive capabilities. As of now, we expect that the company will initially introduce the Nissan X-Trail in petrol guise only.

In terms of engine and dimensions, the Nissan X-Trail will compete with the Skoda Kushaq, which comes with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 190 hp power. The Skoda Kodiaq price in India starts from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

In other news development, Nissan has launched the Magnite Geza Edition at a starting price of Rs 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, ambient lighting and a JBL sound system, among other features.