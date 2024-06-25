Nissan X-Trail India Launch Nears, Media Drive Next Month

Nissan X-Trail will be launched soon in India as the brand has sent out an invite for media drives between July 17 and 21

In October 2022, Nissan displayed three SUVs in India: the X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke with the X-Trail beginning road tests shortly thereafter. Over the past twelve months or so, the X-Trail has been frequently spotted in its testing form and we can now confirm that it will be officially launched in India soon. The media drives for the X-Trail have been scheduled between July 17 and 21.

It will lock horns with models such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Isuzu MU-X, and Skoda Kodiaq, which will get a new generation in the coming months. The Nissan X-Trail is built on the CMF-C platform, which it shares with the latest Mitsubishi Outlander sold abroad. It features an advanced self-charging hybrid system that combines a 1.5-litre VC-Turbo petrol three-cylinder engine with a variable compression ratio.

This engine works alongside the second-gen e-Power range extender technology. However, it won’t likely make its way to India. The X-Trail is also retailed in the global markets with a 2.4-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine with regular FWD and hybrid AWD options. But, only the standard 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine is expected to launch here producing 204 hp and 305 Nm.

The 2024 Nissan X-Trail’s front end showcases a unique split headlamp setup alongside the iconic V-motion chrome grille, which has been teased as part of the invite. In production since 2000, the X-Trail is also marketed as the Rogue in numerous regions across the globe. The fourth-gen X-Trail was introduced in Japan midway through 2022 with substantial revisions inside and out and it will be heading its way to our local market via the CBU route.

The exterior also comprises sleek wraparound LED tail lamps, aggressive-looking skid plates at the front and back and black-finished A-, B- and C-pillars. The cabin is loaded with a variety of features, including a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Other highlights are a 10.8-inch HUD, Nissan’s ProPILOT suite with ADAS technology, a 1500W Bose sound system, adaptive LED lighting, leather seat upholstery, etc. It could be sold in limited numbers in a fully loaded trim, at least initially taking advantage of the homologation relaxations.