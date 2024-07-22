Nissan X-Trail Bookings Open At Select Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

Nissan X-Trail is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 163 hp and 300 Nm of torque, and it will go on sale on August 1

Nissan Motor unveiled the India-spec new-gen X-Trail a few days ago. It is scheduled to go on sale on August 1 and ahead of which the unofficial bookings have commenced at select dealer outlets in India. This SUV will be offered via the Completely Built Up route and will be available in limited quantities.

The Nissan X-Trail will be sold exclusively as a seven-seater and is underpinned by the CMF-C platform. The premium SUV made its world premiere midway through 2021 and it was launched in Japan in 2022. It measures 4,680 mm long, 1,840 mm wide and 1,725 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,705 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm.

The Nissan X-Trail will be retailed in three colour schemes namely Solid White, Champagne Silver and Diamond Black and is expected to be priced on the premium end of the spectrum at around Rs. 45 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq, which is due a new generation next year.

The equipment list boasts an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera system, a dual-pane sunroof, a 50:50 split-folding and reclining third row seats, automatic climate control, drive modes, EPB with auto hold, cruise control, etc.

The Nissan X-Trail features a striking exterior with a V-motion front grille accented by chrome highlights, a detailed bumper with a wide air intake, and prominent front and rear skid plates. It is equipped with a set of diamond-cut alloy wheels, wraparound LED tail lamps, sleek LED headlamps, a shark fin antenna, and LED daytime running lights. The tailgate is adorned with the X-Trail lettering.

The Nissan X-Trail will come with a comprehensive safety suite including seven airbags, anti-lock brakes with EBD, traction control, a limited-slip differential, front parking sensors, hill start assist, and much more. Performance-wise, it will be powered by a 1.5L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that delivers 163 hp and 300 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters.