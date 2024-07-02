Nissan X-Trail 7-Seater SUV Teased Again Ahead Of Launch

Nissan X-Trail will be introduced soon in India and is expected to be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine

Nissan Motor India has released a new teaser video of the upcoming X-Trail premium SUV, which is scheduled to launch soon. The media drives will be conducted between July 17 and 21 and thus we expect the market launch to happen around the same period. It will lock horns with the Skoda Kodiaq, which is due a new generation, Jeep Meridian, VW Tiguan and others.

However, it will be brought into the country via CBU route and thus will more likely be priced higher than its main competitors. The latest teaser shows the design of the alloy wheels, a large chromed out V-motion front grille section, sleek LED headlamps in the lower portion of the split cluster, LED Daytime Running Lights, a bumper with C-shaped cut-outs, wraparound tail lamps with LED signatures, etc.

The latest global Nissan X-Trail was first showcased in India in late 2022. Over the last several months, the fourth generation X-Trail has been spied testing in India multiple times and it will likely be introduced with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine only. The Nissan X-Trail sits on the CMF-C architecture, shared with the Mitsubishi Outlander.

It is sold in multiple powertrain choices including a self-charging hybrid system. A 1.5L VC-Turbo petrol three-cylinder engine with a variable compression ratio works in tandem with the second-generation e-Power range extender tech. However, it is highly unlikely to be introduced in India. The X-Trail is also sold with a 2.4L four-cylinder NA petrol engine with regular FWD and hybrid AWD options.

In India, the turbo petrol mill is expected to develop 204 hp and 305 Nm. The interior is expected to be loaded with a range of high-end technologies and features including a 12.3-inch digital instrument console and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and so on.

The features list will also likely comprise a 10.8-inch heads-up display, Nissan’s ProPILOT suite with ADAS tech, Bose sound system, leather seat upholstery, automatic climate control, premium surface trims and finishes.