Nissan To Launch B-Segment SUV And Sedans, Officially Announced

Nissan has revealed a four-year strategy based on its Global Transformation Plan to prioritise SUVs and B-segment models

Nissan revealed a comprehensive four-year strategy for the Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) region as part of its Global Transformation Plan. It aims at focussing on bringing core models and technologies to the region that accounts for around 10 per cent of the global automotive market. The Japanese manufacturer has also said that it will be building the cooperation with its Alliance partners Renault and Mitsubishi.

It plans to maximise synergies with Alliance partners and leverage its existing manufacturing presence in India, South Africa, Egypt and Nigeria. Nissan has confirmed to invest in “existing strengths” that includes SUVs and bring eight new vehicles. AMI will follow the Global Transformation Plan announced by Chief Executive Officer, Makoto Uchida last month.

The brand aims for sustainable growth, financial stability and profitability by the end of 2023 fiscal. Nissan will be optimising its regional product portfolio by 20 per cent and will further increase the “cost competitiveness of local plants” while consolidating export business. It will also look for new opportunities to reduce fixed cost.

Nissan will be introducing eight new cars and will channel investments to drive profits as priority has been set of Sports Utility Vehicles and affordable sedan models in the B-segment. As common platforms, shared services and distribution with Alliance partners are also part of the agenda, we can expect Nissan’s upcoming B-segment portfolio to give rise to Renault models as well.

Moreover, the innovative e-Power technology, electric vehicles, connected solutions and digitalisation will also play significant roles in improving customer experience according to the brand. Nissan “will be the reference” in Middle East, South Africa and Egypt while Renault in Turkey and North Africa. But, interestingly, they will have “joint status” in India.

The sub-four-metre Nissan Magnite compact SUV is arriving in early 2021 in India. It sits on the same CMF-A+ platform as the festive season bound Renault Kiger. With B-segment being targetted and sedans are said to be prioritised, the sub-four-metre Renault and Nissan sedans look to be in the pipeline within a year or two.