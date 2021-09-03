Nissan Registers Four-Fold Increase In Sales, Thanks To Magnite

Nissan India’s sales jumped up to 3,209 units last month, resulting in an enormous sales growth of 296.17 per cent on a YoY basis

Nissan Motor India has released its official sales figures for August 2021 for its two car brands – Nissan and Datsun. The manufacturer managed to dispatch a total of 3,209 units last month, which is a massive Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 296.17 per cent, with only 810 units sold back in August 2020.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, however, sales have declined by 24.65 per cent; in July 2021, Nissan had sold a total of 4,259 units. That said, it should be noted that Nissan’s last month’s sale figure is nearly four times as high as its August 2020 sales figure! A four-fold YoY sales growth is extremely impressive, and the credit goes mainly to the Magnite compact SUV.

Nissan Magnite is the best-selling model in the Nissan-Datsun joint line-up in India. It was introduced in December last year, and its aggressive pricing and fuel-efficient engines made it an instant hit in the Indian market. In fact, the little Nissan crossover has garnered over 60,000 cumulative bookings to date!

Currently, the waiting period for the Magnite goes as high as eight months, depending on the variant selected. Due to the heavy demand for Magnite, Nissan has increased the production capacity for the SUV at its plant. However, the global semi-conductor shortage continues to be a major problem for the automobile industry as a whole.

Nissan Motor India’s Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava believes that the semi-conductor supply issue would likely continue during the coming months. The carmaker is working with the supply chain to ensure that its customers are able to take delivery of their Magnite at the earliest. He also stated that the manufacturer is strengthening its network across India, to improve customer experience.

Nissan Magnite is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor, with 72 PS and 96 Nm on tap. The second one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol mill, rated at 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm on CVT variants). A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard, while a CVT option is available on the turbo-petrol engine.