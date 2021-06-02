Nissan Records 227% Sales Surge In May 2021 Courtesy Of Magnite

Nissan posted 1,235 units in the month of May 2021 as against 378 units with 227 per cent YoY sales growth

Nissan Motor India Limited garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,235 units in the month of May 2021 as against just 378 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year 227 per cent. However, compared to the previous month of April 2021 with 3,369 units, the Japanese manufacturer had to endure an MoM negative sales growth of 63 per cent.

The brand finished ninth in the overall manufacturers’ standings with a market share of 1.2 per cent against 1.0 per cent in May 2020. Nissan ended up ahead of MG, Ford, Skoda, Toyota, Fiat and Citroen last month and it was mainly down to its recent launch, the Magnite. It is worth noting that the company sells only models in India: Magnite and Kicks.

The Magnite compact SUV locks horns against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Honda WR-V in the highly competitive segment. Introduced towards the end of last year, the Magnite carried an aggressive starting price tag of Rs. 4.99 lakh and it now costs between Rs. 5.59 lakh and Rs. 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Offered in a total of five trims namely XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O), the Nissan Magnite is loaded with features in the top-spec variants for its price tag. It boasts 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED bi-projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

You could also find skid plates up front and rear, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, voice recognition, cruise control, around view camera, black interior theme, push-button start, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and so on.

The optional package enables features such as JBL audio, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, wireless charging facility, etc. The Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 72 horsepower and its turbo version churns out 100 horsepower and 160 Nm. A five-speed manual is offered as standard while the turbo motor gets an optional CVT (152 Nm in this particular version).