Nissan Offers Benefits Of Up to Rs 1.10 Lakh On The Kicks

The Japanese manufacturer has introduced ‘Nissan Kicks Red Weekend’, wherein it is offering benefits up to Rs 1.10 Lakh, along with a chance to win gifts worth Rs 1 crore

The weekend is the best time to buy the Nissan Kicks, since the brand has introduced ‘Nissan Kicks Red Weekend’ offers, which will make your Kicks purchase merrier ahead of this year’s Christmas and the New Year. The automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.10 lakh on the purchase of Kicks SUV, along with a spin and win offer, which gets you a chance to bag gifts worth Rs 1.1 crore.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd talking about the offers said, “During December, customers can visit any Nissan dealership and participate in exciting activities to win branded merchandise and more.”

The benefits include an exchange bonus under Nissan Intelligent Choice program up to Rs 40,000, a 6.99% interest rate for 36 months, cash benefits of up to Rs 40,000 and an additional corporate discount of Rs 10,000. Nissan is also offering a 5 year extended warranty and 24×7 roadside assistance in 1500+ cities with the Kicks SUV.

Nissan offers the Kicks with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that puts out 106 PS of power and 142 Nm torque, along with a 1.5-litre diesel unit which is rated at 110 PS/240 Nm. The former comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the latter gets a 6-speed MT as standard.

In terms of features on offer, the Kicks gets a first-in-class around view 360-degree monitor, an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Nissan Connect, smartwatch connectivity, a cooled glove box etc. On the safety front, Nissan has equipped the Kicks with driver and passenger-side airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, rear parking sensors and impact sensing auto door unlock.

Nissan retails the Kicks at a starting price of Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol variant, which goes up to Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel trim. The car takes on the likes of Renault Captur, Duster, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.