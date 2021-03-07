Nissan Note e-Power Goes On Sale In Singapore With A Host Of Updates

2021 Nissan Note gets the second generation e-Power technology with higher efficiency, better performance and other key improvements

Nissan has announced the launch of the new generation Note in the Singaporean market in two variants namely Lite and Premium. Priced at S$99,800 (Rs. 54.40 lakh) and S$102,800 (Rs. 56.04 lakh) respectively, the third generation Nissan Note hatchback made its debut late last year and it has been exclusively offered in a hybrid format as regular petrol units are not sold with it anymore.

The Japanese manufacturer has high hopes for the e-Power technology due to the significant advantages it brings to the table. Currently in its second generation, the e-Power tech features a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine acting as a generator to charge the battery pack and thus eliminating the need to charge as in the conventional BEVs.

It has become more efficient in its latest iteration as it operates at a lower rpm and engages less often during typical driving conditions. It has been tuned to deliver improved fuel efficiency alongside providing more power according to the brand but the exact engine specifications were not revealed.

The system also comprises an inverter, which is 40 per cent smaller and 30 per cent lighter than the previous unit and a new electric motor capable of producing 10 per cent more torque. The electric motor develops around 115 PS and 280 Nm – an increase of 6 PD and 26 Nm compared to the old unit. Nissan has also improved the driveability of the Note e-Power hatchback.

The entry-level Lite variant of the new Note for Singapore boasts of features such as Zero Gravity front seats, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, front fog lights, automatic AC, LED headlights, one-pedal function for acceleration and deceleration through regenerative braking, fabric seats, etc.

The Premium trim, on the other hand, offers black Nappa leather upholstery and 16-inch alloy wheels. Retailed in a total of eleven colour schemes, the 2021 Nissan Note e-Power gets a suite of safety net including reverse parking camera and sensors (front and rear), Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, seven airbags, Autonomous Emergency Braking and so on.