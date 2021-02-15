Nissan Model Wise January 2021 Sales – Magnite, Kicks, Go, Go+, Redi-Go

Nissan posted 4,021 units in January 2021 as against 1,413 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year sales growth of 185 per cent

Nissan Motor India introduced the Magnite towards the closure of last year and as expected, it rose to the top of the sales standings within the brand’s domestic range. The compact SUV is currently the least expensive model in its segment and upon debut, it had an introductory starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Japanese manufacturer garnered more than 33,000 bookings in around a month’s period since its launch as the attractive price range is one of the key reasons. Its popularity had reflected on the sales table as 3,031 units of the Magnite were sold last month and the numbers are only expected to increase in the due course of the year.

The sub-four-metre SUV derives power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 72 PS and 96 Nm while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol kicks out 100 PS and 160 Nm. The former is paired with a five-speed manual and the latter with either a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.

Nissan Models (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Nissan Magnite 3,031 – 2. Datsun Redi-Go (-24%) 780 1,020 3. Nissan Kicks (-13%) 150 172 4. Datsun Go+ (-45%) 30 55 5. Datsun Go (-66%) 30 88 Total (185%) 4,021 1,413

The upcoming Renault Kiger is based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Nissan Magnite but it will get the optional five-speed AMT with the 1.0-litre NA petrol. Both will share features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In the first month of the Calendar Year 2021, the Datsun Redi-Go was the second most sold model.

It posted a cumulative tally of 780 units as against 1,020 units during the same period in 2020 with a negative sales growth of 24 per cent. The Kicks finished in the third position with just 150 units as against 172 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with 13 per cent volume decline.

Datsun is the low-cost sub-brand of Nissan and its sales numbers are not impressive in recent memory. The Go+ MPV could only manage to garner 30 units in January 2021 as against 55 units during the same period in 2020 with 45 per cent sales de-growth.

The Go hatchback also recorded 30 units as against 88 units in January 2020 with 66 per cent volume slump.