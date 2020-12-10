Nissan Magnite Waiting Period Reaches 6 Months In India

Nissan Magnite seems to be enjoying decent popularity among buyers, and the waiting period for the base ‘XE’ variant has reached up to six months

Nissan entered the sub-4-metre SUV market space at the beginning of this month, with the Magnite. The little Nissan crossover is expected to turn things around for the Japanese carmaker, and that might indeed be the case! In just five days since its launch, the Magnite has managed to garner over 5,000 bookings!

The primary reason for this apparent popularity among buyers is extremely competitive pricing. The Nissan Magnite is priced from Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 9.45 lakh (introductory prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi). This vehicle not only undercuts its competitors, like Kia Sonet and Maruti Vitara Brezza, but is more affordable than a few hatchbacks as well!

The response to the new Nissan Magnite seems to be a little overwhelming for the company, it seems. According to a dealer, the waiting period for the base ‘XE’ model currently stands at six months! Even for the higher trims, customers will have to wait for more than a month in select cities. Hopefully, the manufacturer will increase the production capacity of the Magnite soon, and customers will be able to take delivery of their vehicles sooner.

Delays in delivery can result in customers losing interest, and Nissan has to be careful to avoid that. The brand had previously failed to entice Indian buyers with its products, or that of its sub-brand, Datsun. However, with the rising popularity of compact crossovers and SUVs in our country, Nissan has a potential winner on its hands.

The Magnite is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, 3-cylinder petrol motor, capable of generating 72 HP and 96 Nm. The second one is a 1.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-3 petrol engine, with 100 PS and 160 Nm on tap. A 5-speed manual transmission is available as standard, and the turbo-petrol models get an option for CVT as well.

There are a lot of segment-first features on the Magnite, including wireless connectivity for Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, and a fully-digital 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. It also gets Nissan Connect (with over fifty connected car features), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and AC with deodorizing and dust filter capability.