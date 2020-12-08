Nissan Magnite Vs Nexon Vs Venue Vs Sonet – Price & Specs Comparison

The Nissan Magnite is built on the modular CMF-A+ platform, that will also underpin Renault’s upcoming sub-4m SUV called Kiger

Nissan finally entered the sub-4m SUV space with its Magnite, which went on to become the most affordable car in the segment, and that too by a big margin. While the Magnite undercuts all its direct rivals, Nissan has equipped it fairly well, and it gets a range of segment-first features as well.

That being said, the Japanese carmaker did have to cut some corners to price the Magnite this aggressively. Here is a detailed price and specifications comparison between the new Nissan Magnite and three of its closest rivals, the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, as well as the Hyundai Venue to see how well the new car fares against the big dogs –

Nissan is offering the Magnite with two different powertrains, i.e. a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine rated at 72 PS/96 Nm, as well as a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit that makes 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with automatic). A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, while the turbo-petrol unit can also be had with a CVT auto.

The variants with the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine are currently priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Here is a table showing the variant-wise price list of the Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre NA petrol, take a look –

Variant Price* XE MT Rs 4.99 lakh XL MT Rs 5.99 lakh XV MT Rs 6.68 lakh XV Premium MT Rs 7.55 lakh

On the other hand, pricing for the 1.0-litre turbo petrol variants starts from Rs 6.99 lakh, and goes all the way up to Rs 9.35 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Take a look at the variant-wise price list of the Nissan Magnite 1.0-litre turbo petrol in the table given below

Variant Price* XL MT Rs 6.99 lakh XV MT Rs 7.68 lakh XV Premium MT Rs 8.45 lakh XL CVT Rs 7.89 lakh XV CVT Rs 8.58 lakh XV Premium CVT Rs 9.35 lakh

Tata Nexon

Tata offers the Nexon with two powertrains, i.e. a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron turbo petrol engine that produces 120 PS power and 170 Nm torque, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine making 110 PS of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

As of now, the petrol variants of the Nexon are priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh, while the diesel trims start at a base price of Rs 8.45 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs 12.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Kia Sonet

Until now, the Kia Sonet was the most affordable car in this segment, with a starting price of Rs 6.71 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 12.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping variant. Kia offers the Sonet with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine; a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TGDi turbo-petrol unit; as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS/115 Nm) comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (120 PS/172 Nm) is available with a 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) as well as an optional 7-speed DCT, while the 1.5-litre diesel motor gets a 6-speed manual gearbox (100 PS/240 Nm), along with an optional 6-speed torque converter AT (115 PS/250 Nm).

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is offered with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains as the aforementioned Sonet, while the gearbox options are also similar. However, the Venue turbo petrol gets an optional 6-speed MT, while the Venue diesel misses out on the optional auto that Sonet gets.

The 1.2-litre petrol variants of the Venue are currently priced between Rs 6.75 lakh and Rs 8.38 lakh, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol variants start from Rs 8.52 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs 11.65 lakh. The diesel trims are priced from Rs 8.16 lakh, to Rs 11.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).