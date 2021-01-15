Nissan Magnite Vs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R – Specifications Comparison

The Nissan Magnite rivals sub-4m SUVs like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza etc, while the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R puts up against Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and other similarly priced hatchbacks

Nissan entered the sub-4m SUV segment in India late last year with the Magnite, and the car went on to become the most affordable car in the said space. While the Magnite puts up against the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and other sub-compact SUVs, its pricing pits it against some more affordable cars like compact hatchbacks.

In an unorthodox way, we pit the Magnite against the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, one of the best-selling hatchbacks in the country. Here is a detailed comparison between the two cars, take a look –

Dimensions

The Nissan Magnite has a length of 3994 mm, a width of 1758 mm, stands 1572 mm tall and has a 2500 mm long wheelbase. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R measures 3655 mm in length, 1620 mm in width, has a height of 1675 mm and gets a 2435 mm long wheelbase.

Car Nissan Magnite Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Length 3994 mm 3655 mm Width 1758 mm 1620 mm Height 1572 mm 1675 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2435 mm

The Magnite being a few segments above the Maruti Wagon R, is obviously bigger in all dimensions. The Magnite is 339 mm longer, 138 mm wider and has a 65 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Wagon R. However, the tall-boy hatch is actually taller than the Magnite by 103 mm.

Powertrains

Powering the Nissan Magnite are two different 1.0-litre 3-cylinder petrol powertrains. The naturally aspirated unit makes 72 PS and 96 Nm, while the turbo-petrol unit puts out 100 PS of max power and 160 Nm of peak torque (152 Nm with CVT). A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard, while the turbo-petrol unit can also be had with an optional CVT auto.

Car Nissan Magnite Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Engine 1.0-litre 3-cyl NA petrol/

1.0-litre 3-cyl turbo petrol 1.0-litre 3-cyl NA petrol/

1.2-litre 4-cyl NA petrol Power 72 PS/

100 PS 68 PS/

83 PS Torque 96 Nm/

160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) 90 Nm/

113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/

5-speed MT, CVT 5-speed MT, AMT

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R can also be had with two different powertrains, i.e. a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine rated at 68 PS/90 Nm, as well as a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor that produces 83 PS and 113 Nm. Both the engines can be had with either a 5-speed MT, or an optional automatic gearbox.

Features

On the feature front, the Nissan Magnite is obviously much superior to the Wagon R. That being said, its equipment list consists of 16-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, rear armrest with cupholder and mobile holder, wireless charging, rear AC vents, air purifier, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 6-speaker system from JBL, driving modes, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control, connected car tech, and push button start/stop.

However, the entry-level XE variant that clashes with the Maruri Suzuki Wagon R gets 16-inch steel wheels, tinted glass, front and rear power windows, manually adjustable ORVMs, manual AC, tilt steering adjust, 12V front power outlet, a 3.5-inch LCD instrument cluster, gear shift indicator, rear wiper and defogger etc.

In contrast, the Wagon R ZXI comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual HVAC, all four power windows, keyless entry, electrically adjustable and retractable wing mirrors, and steering-mounted audio & Bluetooth controls.

Safety

On the safety front, the Magnite gets with ABS with EBD, dual frontal airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill start assist, traction control, Vehicle Dynamic Control, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitor as well. However, the entry-level XE trim gets the exact same safety equipment as the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI, i.e. dual frontal airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a high-speed alert system and front seat belt reminders.

Price

Even with the recent price hike, the Nissan Magnite still undercuts all its rivals. The car is currently priced between Rs 5.49 – 9.97 lakh. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki retails the Wagon R at a starting price of Rs 4.45 lakh, which goes up to Rs 5.94 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 1.0-litre NA petrol XE MT (Base) – Rs 5.49 lakh 1.0-litre petrol LXI MT (Base) – Rs 4.45 lakh 1.0-litre NA petrol XV Premium dual-tone MT with Tech Pack (Top) – Rs 8.07 lakh 1.0-litre petrol VXI (O) AMT (Top) – Rs 5.44 lakh 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL MT (Base) – Rs 6.99 lakh 1.2-litre petrol VXI MT (Base) – Rs 5.13 lakh 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) dual-tone CVT with Tech Pack (Top) – Rs 9.97 lakh 1.2-litre petrol ZXI AMT (Top) – Rs 5.94 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R’s ZXI MT variant is priced at Rs 5.48 lakh, which is almost the same as the Nissan Magnite’s entry-level XE variant that retails at Rs 5.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki also has an upper hand with the optional automatic on the top-end trim that will cost additional Rs 46,000.

Comparison Verdict

While the Wagon R’s entry-level trim is over Rs 1 lakh cheaper than the Magnite, the top-end variant of the hatchback costs just Rs 45,000 more than the same. The Wagon R is offered with an optional automatic gearbox on both the trims, while the Magnite offers the CVT auto with only the higher-rated powertrain. The ZXI trim of the Wagon R feels certainly on par, if not superior than the Nissan Magnite XE.

On the contrary, if you do have the budget and are in for a handsome looking SUV, the Nissan Magnite is certainly worth the premium, keeping in mind its extensive feature list and its much powerful turbo-petrol powertrain as well.